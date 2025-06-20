The world of ultra-luxury SUVs operates in a near-closed loop—led by the Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. With the updated Bentayga Speed, Bentley has refined its flagship to a level that rivals will find hard to match—even without the aid of electrification.

There’s no denying the Bentley Bentayga is no longer fresh-faced. Despite significant revisions, the luxury crossover from Crewe has been on sale for more than a decade. Yet it continues to offer a nearly flawless blend of luxury, everyday usability, understatement and exclusivity—without sacrificing driving dynamics. The latest update to the Speed version marks the end of the legendary W12 engine, replaced by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Unlike its corporate cousins—the Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid—it does without electric assistance. So, while output has increased modestly from 635 to 650PS, the maximum torque of 850Nm actually falls 50Nm short of the charismatic W12 from the previous generation. That this €270,000 V8-powered Speed hits 310km/h and sprints from 0–100km/h in 3.6 seconds—faster than its 12-cylinder predecessor—will matter little to most buyers. It’s the symbolism of twelve cylinders that’s been lost, not just a few tenths.

That said, the driving experience remains utterly compelling. Even without hybrid punch, the 5.14-metre Bentayga Speed delivers its performance with the breathtaking force Bentley is known for. For many, outright figures are secondary to the sheer presence of owning the brand’s top SUV—a presence made clear by 23-inch wheels, carbon detailing, and aggressive body styling.

Beyond the performance, what truly elevates the Bentayga is its ability to cocoon passengers in supreme comfort. The adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and rowdy sports exhaust add theatre, but it’s the hand-stitched leather seats with infinite adjustment, ventilation and massage that leave a lasting impression. If a desired material or colour combination isn’t offered, Bentley’s Mulliner division will make it happen.

Thanks to superb noise isolation, long-distance comfort and abundant space—particularly in the long-wheelbase variant—the 2.5-tonne Bentayga remains one of the finest crossovers money can buy. Its kerb weight, even without hybrid systems or the W12, is still on par with plug-in rivals—but clever damping, active rear diffs and specialist rubber work hard to mask it.

Owners are inclined to overlook a slightly outdated infotainment system, smaller-than-expected displays, and the growing pressure from fresher rivals out of Asia and the US. Bentley’s initial pledge to go fully electric by 2030 has been quietly revised to 2035—a pragmatic move in today’s volatile market. But before that, a new, fully electric sibling to the Bentayga will arrive next year.