Mercedes has not just crowned its AMG SL—it’s given it a literal halo. With a Formula 1-style safety bar, the €922,000 AMG PureSpeed is the wildest SL ever made.

If the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed looks familiar, you’re not mistaken. Dutch coachbuilder Bussink once offered a similar concept as the Bussink GT R Speedlegend in very limited numbers. Now AMG has adopted the radical idea of a no-roof, no-windscreen fun roadster for itself—this time in a surprisingly large run of 250 units. Price: €922,000, not including the bespoke helmets. Sunglasses alone won’t cut it; anything above 60 km/h becomes uncomfortable, and past 140 km/h, it feels like you’re in the eye of a hurricane.

The concept is not entirely new—open two-seaters like this one evoke memories of the legendary Mercedes 300 SLR or the limited-run SLR Stirling Moss. But this is no coachbuilt fantasy. AMG is launching a fully-fledged, factory-built hyper roadster that ditches roof and modesty alike. In place of a windscreen is a Formula 1-style halo bar that links visually and functionally to the world of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. The look is audacious; the experience even more so. Whether charging up a mountain road or simply parading through town, this is a car for spectacle—though one best enjoyed after checking the weather forecast.

The distinctive safety system includes a steel halo bar integrated into the chassis, paired with a fixed roll hoop for structural stiffness. The matching helmets aren’t just aesthetic—they come with an intercom so driver and passenger can talk or take calls despite the wind howling through the open cockpit. Highlights from the SL carry over: leather bucket seats, a tactile steering wheel, upright infotainment screen, and a carbon-surrounded IWC analogue clock.

Performance is just as bold. The familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the SL63 and GT delivers 430 kW / 585 PS and 800 Nm, punching the 1.9-tonne machine forward with ferocity. Some might wonder why AMG didn’t tune it further, but even at this level the PureSpeed delivers in spades: 0–100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315 km/h, accompanied by a thunderous V8 soundtrack. Ceramic brakes inspire confidence from the first press.

The tech suite is extensive. Despite the visual theatrics, the PureSpeed drives like a fully-fledged SL63: adaptive suspension, all-wheel drive, and rear-wheel steering provide everyday usability and scalpel-sharp control. Aerodynamics, hydraulic roll stabilisation and precise steering ensure the car grips through rapid corners with tenacity. The 21-inch wheels bite into the tarmac, delivering driveability as impressive as its appearance.