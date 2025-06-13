BMW’s New Class is a milestone for Munich’s future. A first drive in the BMW iX3 50 xDrive prototype reveals whether BMW’s optimism is justified.

When a new car is launched, a manufacturer’s marketing machine runs full throttle after millions of euros and countless development hours. BMW’s New Class has been heralded so loudly that it’s almost tinnitus-inducing. After revealing electric SUV and sedan studies iX3 and i3 and debuting the Panoramic Vision infotainment at CES, BMW’s development chief Dr Joachim Post even called the platform a “project of the century.” Sounds grandiose—yet the New Class platform is indeed foundational. By late 2027, over 40 models will use its technology. A failure here would be catastrophic.

BMW iX3 Prototype 1 of 16

Production begins early next year with the BMW iX3, embodying New Class purity. Unlike Mercedes’ approach, BMW uses dedicated EV platforms for compact and midsize models. We’re in a prototype iX3 50 xDrive featuring an EESM rear motor and an ASM front motor. Precise figures are secret, but EESM motors range from 200 kW to 300 kW, and ASM units from 120 kW to 180 kW. Combined, it’s plenty of power—and stepping hard on the accelerator proves it. Power delivery is rear-biased, with front wheels engaging only when needed—true BMW tradition and more efficient.

Our prototype uses a full steel chassis—no adaptive dampers. “Steel is honest,” says vehicle dynamics expert Stefan Kecht, and he’s right. With a solid base setup, adaptive dampers simply refine rather than compensate. The chassis relays road feel clearly yet remains comfortable. Body pogo is minimal, and the car soaks up consecutive bumps well. High torsional stiffness in the battery area means chassis and suspension must harmonize without adding weight. The iX3’s steering feels intuitive, with traction awareness at the front. Even in Sport mode, return forces are firm, yet not excessive as in some older BMWs.

The iX3 moves briskly with confidence—BMW delivered on dynamics. Its brains are a new “Heart of Joy” controller, managing chassis, motors, and brakes ten times faster than before. It syncs steering input, wheel speeds, and applies torque and braking to the right wheels instantly. Even a lane change at 130 km/h is effortless. This system is fully BMW-developed—no external suppliers keeping IP. Four such high-performance computers manage driving dynamics, infotainment, climate, and autonomous driving.

BMW offers three regen levels plus one‑pedal mode (“B” on the shifter). Coasting mode isn’t yet available. The pedal feel is natural; brake force is well-balanced. Full stops are smooth, with seamless transition between regen and mechanical brakes.

Driver assistance emphasizes human control. The car will brake for pedestrians, navigate around partially parked vehicles, and-steer during hands-off highway lane changes once blinders or glances are made. Even email dictation at 130 km/h is possible, confirming true Level 3 autonomy.

Panoramic iDrive ditches the rotary dial in favor of voice and steering-wheel controls. Buttons provide haptic feedback, and only relevant functions are active. A slim display beneath the windscreen hosts customizable widgets, always showing speed and battery status. AR head‑up display projects a virtual 52‑inch screen at seven meters distance.