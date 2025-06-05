Concorso d’Eleganza 2025: Alfa Romeo P3 Wins Big Amid Stunning Lake Como Showcase The 2025 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este once again affirmed its place as the pinnacle of automotive elegance. Held from the 23rd to 25th May on the serene shores of Lake Como, the event was a symphony of heritage, artistry, and performance culminating in a dramatic “Best of Show” win for the 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3).

Presented by the Auriga Collection from Germany, the single-seater Grand Prix racer not only captivated the jury with its historic significance but its razor-sharp design, penned by Vittorio Jano, was one of the first true single-seater racing cars. The Alfa claimed the prestigious Trofeo BMW Group, presented by Helmut Käs, Head of BMW Group Classic, and Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Söhne and, as tradition dictates, the winner also received a one-off 1815 Chronograph in white gold, custom-designed for the event.

A Celebration of Icons and Innovation

This year’s edition was rich in premieres and anniversaries. BMW marked the occasion with three world debuts: the BMW M2 CS, the BMW Concept Speedtop, a unique three-door touring study and the BMW Motorrad Concept RR, previewing the next-generation superbike. Rolls-Royce took the spotlight with a cinematic tribute to the Phantom Goldfinger, celebrating the centenary of the Phantom model line, while BMW showcased all surviving cars that contested the 1940 Mille Miglia in a special exhibit titled “BMW Mille Miglia Icons” — a crowd-puller on the public days at Villa Erba.

Gallery 1: Photos by Yaron Esposito



Villa d'Este 2025 1 of 21

Public Favourite: The BMW 507

Among the many emotional highlights was the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este award, voted via public referendum. The people’s choice? A pristine 1957 BMW 507 Roadster owned by Dirk de Groen (USA), which also claimed the Trofeo Vranken-Pommery for best iconic car. With its flowing lines and V8 engine, the 507 reaffirmed its place as one of BMW’s most beloved classics — and this year, it also celebrated its 70th anniversary in fitting style. Class Winners and Mentions of Honour More than 50 historic vehicles competed across the following classes, with each winner telling a unique story:

• Class A: Duesenberg SJ (1933) – Thomas Maoli (USA)

• Class B: Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3) (1934) – Auriga Collection (Germany)

• Class C: Ferrari 212 Export Cabriolet Vignale (1951) – Michael Weisberg (USA)

• Class D: Ferrari 250 Monza Barchetta (1954) – Giuseppe Prevosti (Italy)

• Class E: Ferrari 330 GTC (1967) – Tony Owen (USA) — also recipient of the Trofeo BMW Group Ragazzi

• Class F: Bugatti EB 110 GT (1993) – Maurizio De Angelis (Italy)

• Class G: Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik (1948) – Robert Kudela (Czechia)

• Class H: Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pininfarina Coupé (1959) – Sam Lombardo (USA)

Additional awards included the Trofeo del Presidente della Giuria, awarded to a 1930 Bentley Speed Six, and the Trofeo ASI for the best preserved post-war car, going to the ultra-rare 1965 Serenissima 308V Torpedo.

A Weekend of Community and Culture

Beyond the concourse, the spirit of the event was felt throughout Cernobbio. The “Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht” gathered car clubs and enthusiasts together at Villa Erba. The sold-out Public Day, the “Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Day – Il Festival” drew, on Sunday May 25th, thousands of people to enjoy the parade of all concours entrants, including standout concept cars like the Alfa Romeo 8C Doppia Coda Zagato, which won the Design Award by public referendum.

In a gesture of goodwill, BMW Group Classic donated proceeds from Saturday’s ticket sales to support two local kindergartens — reinforcing the event’s strong ties with the local community.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 delivered everything we’ve come to expect and more: breathtaking classics, contemporary design brilliance, and an atmosphere that blends sophistication with genuine automotive passion. As the curtain falls on this year’s concours, it’s clear that Villa d’Este remains not just a celebration of the automobile’s past, but a guiding light for its future.

Gallery 2: Photos by Tobias Kressman



Villa d'Este 1 of 24

Words by Yaron Esposito