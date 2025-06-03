Bentley has bid farewell to its twelve-cylinder engines—regrettably. That includes the power SUV Bentayga, as even its Speed performance version must now make do with just eight cylinders—though it still offers 650 PS.

Many Bentley enthusiasts grumble; they simply refuse to be satisfied with a V8 and long for the return of that elegant twelve-cylinder format. Yet their complaints are less about performance itself, because the new Bentayga Speed performs as impressively as one would expect. This latest-generation Speed SUV is powered by the familiar four-litre twin-turbo V8, but unlike its group siblings—the Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid—it must forgo the additional electric motor that delivers nearly 200 extra PS. As a result, the Bentayga Speed’s V8 produces a still substantial but slightly surprising 478 kW / 650 PS and a mighty 850 Nm of torque, available between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm. For comparison: the Urus SE generates 800 PS and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid offers 739 PS. Yet from a standstill, the most powerful Bentayga still manages a blistering 3.4-second sprint to 100 km/h thanks to all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and enormous 22- or 23-inch wheels. Its top speed of 310 km/h will leave even the most demanding clientele wanting for little.

The same can be said of the soundscape. The Bentayga Speed’s sports exhaust system broadcasts the V8’s intent with such authority that its power is never in doubt. And for those seeking even more presence: an optional Akrapovič system delivers an even deeper growl from its quad tailpipes. Among the available driving modes, Comfort and Bentley remain unchanged. However, Sport mode has been revised to offer more precise steering, improved road handling and tighter driver connection, thanks to a 15 percent increase in suspension stiffness. For the first time, the Dynamic setting allows for controlled drift angles, while “Torque Vectoring by Brake” sharpens cornering and boosts power delivery on exit—further enhanced by rear-wheel steering. If the standard braking system isn’t enough, optional carbon-ceramic brakes are available for superior stopping power.

Visually, the Bentley Bentayga Speed distinguishes itself from its tamer siblings with darker styling accents, a darkened roof, chrome Speed badging, and a choice of 22- or 23-inch wheels. Both headlamps and rear lights are tinted. Inside, the most powerful Bentayga ever features Bentley’s signature luxury with sporty highlights. Speed-specific displays and numerous Speed logos lend it an extra touch of exclusivity.