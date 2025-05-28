Few names in the tyre world hold the same weight as P Zero. Pirelli’s flagship performance range has evolved through four decades, becoming the default choice for supercar manufacturers and motorsport series. Now in its fifth generation, the P Zero family enters a new chapter, aimed at redefining the boundaries between road performance, circuit capability and electric efficiency. To explore the breadth of this new offering, GTspirit travelled to Monza for a full technical showcase and dynamic driving programme.

The new line-up includes the P Zero E for electric vehicles, the P Zero R as a versatile ultra-high-performance road tyre, and the Trofeo RS—a semi-slick, road-legal track tyre. Each has been engineered using Pirelli’s advanced virtual modelling systems and tested with OEMs for optimal fitment. Across all three, sustainability has taken a central role: over 55% of the P Zero E is made using bio-based and recycled materials, a benchmark in its category.

Pirelli PZ5 Launch 1 of 4

Our test began with the P Zero E on the Polestar 2. The tyre’s silent rolling and predictable handling traits were evident on Monza’s access roads. Its low rolling resistance enhances efficiency without sacrificing grip, and the ride comfort was notable. We then sampled the Elect-enhanced P Zero on the Lamborghini Urus SE during a road drive from Monza to Lake Como. The plug-in hybrid super SUV displayed confident high-speed control and steering response, further validated by the tyre’s adaptive load management. Our arrival in Como was capped with a ride on the Pirelli speed boat, a nod to the brand’s wider lifestyle efforts.

Next came the BMW M5 fitted with the P Zero R. Developed for the latest generation of performance saloons and GTs, the R combines daily comfort with sharp dynamics. The M5, despite its weight and size, danced around the test track with remarkable poise. Braking zones felt shortened, steering response was immediate, and the tyres remained composed under lateral load. In short, it’s a tyre designed to flatter the driver and elevate the car. It’s no secret that the M5 has gained some weight, Monza with its high speed corners would be a real test for the P Zero Rs, but they held up remarkably well.

Pirelli PZ5 1 of 7

Finally, we moved to the Autodromo di Monza with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Equipped with the new P Zero Trofeo RS, the car delivered lap after lap of relentless precision. The tyres warmed up quickly and maintained consistent grip even under repeated hard use. Designed for track enthusiasts who drive their cars to the circuit, the Trofeo RS bridges the gap between road tyres and full slicks. With optimised tread pattern and compound tech honed on cars like the Pagani Utopia and Ferrari 296 GTB, the tyre never felt out of depth, even at Monza speeds. It was astonishing to feel how predictable the car and tyre were, allowing me to push immediately with full confidence. The predictability and confidence on the fastest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar left a lasting impression.

In its fifth generation, the P Zero range adapts to the changing landscape of mobility—from electric torque delivery to hybrid versatility and track-day extremes. Based on our time behind the wheel, the message is clear: Pirelli hasn’t just evolved the P Zero; they’ve redefined what it means to be the reference tyre across multiple segments.