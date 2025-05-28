BMW’s latest CS-badged creation is here, and it’s the most extreme version of the G87 M2 yet. Known as the 2026 BMW M2 CS, this lightweight, track-oriented coupe builds on the standard M2’s formula with significantly more power, reworked suspension, and aggressive new styling that reflects its sharper purpose.

As confirmed by evo, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six under the bonnet is now pushing out 526bhp and 479lb ft of torque, matching the mighty M3 CS. That’s 50bhp more than the standard M2, thanks to upgraded boost pressure and engine tuning. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox—there’s no manual option—and the car launches from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed? 180mph, with the optional M Driver’s Package fitted.

2025 BMW M2 CS 1 of 19

But the M2 CS isn’t just about raw numbers. BMW has also focused heavily on improving the chassis. The CS features revised adaptive dampers, stiffer springs, and bespoke tuning for its electronic limited-slip differential. BMW claims it has spent extensive time honing the car’s behaviour at the Nürburgring, and early impressions suggest it’s far more agile and composed than the standard car.

On the outside, the M2 CS gets a carbon fibre bonnet with a functional intake scoop, a new front splitter, carbon roof, and a larger ducktail-style rear spoiler—all helping to reduce weight and increase downforce. It rides on forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Carbon ceramic brakes are optional.

2025 BMW M2 CS 1 of 6

Inside, BMW has kept things focused. M Carbon bucket seats are standard, and the cabin is trimmed in Alcantara with contrast stitching and CS branding. Weight savings also come from the removal of some sound insulation and the use of lightweight materials.

BMW hasn’t confirmed exact production numbers, but reports suggest the M2 CS will be a limited-run model like its predecessor. Prices in the UK will start at £87,045, placing it squarely in line with serious sports car contenders. With a sharper edge and serious performance, the 2026 M2 CS is shaping up to be another future classic for the M division. Whether on a track day or a mountain pass, it promises to be a thrilling reminder of what BMW does best.