A cool sneaker from BMW—hasn’t there been one before? The BMW Z3 Coupé was undeniably cool and only achieved cult status years after production ended. Now, the Speedtop Concept is causing a stir in a very similar way—albeit much more exclusive—not just at its unveiling on Lake Como.

The Concorso d’Eleganza on Lake Como is the most exclusive automotive event in Europe. Where better to unveil the limited-run successor to the BMW Z3 Coupé (produced from 1998 to 2002) than at the magnificent Villa d’Este? For years now, beneath the atmospheric backdrop of Lake Como, historic villas, and elite luxury, visitors have admired magnificent cars of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The list of spectacular show cars is long. Just last year, international car aficionados swooned over the shimmering Skytop concept—presented as the most exclusive version of the BMW 8 Series.

This year’s gem is no less striking, and shares the same technical foundation. A fastback or shooting brake sibling to the Skytop—dubbed the Speedtop, albeit still carrying the “Concept” title—is the centre of attention. Not to leave prospective buyers in any doubt about a potential production run. Whereas the 50 units of the Skytop sold out in no time and its prototypes are currently racking up testing miles, the Speedtop is expected to be built in a limited run of 70 vehicles. It’s likely that some were already mentally parked in exclusive private collections over the course of the unveiling weekend on Lake Como. The audience at Villa d’Este couldn’t be more fitting.

At long last, the BMW Z3 Coupé gets a highly unusual descendant—more elite, more expensive, and quite possibly more beautiful than ever. A unique weekend car, intended for travel in the smallest and most exquisite of circles—just for two. Instead of rear seats, the Speedtop offers leather-trimmed storage compartments with straps for luggage of the finest quality, and adds charm with brogue-style perforations here and there. The interior, in its warm two-tone finish, is as elegant as it is exclusive, crafted to the highest standards of Schedoni quality. In this context, the powertrain—an over 600 PS turbocharged V8—plays only a secondary role. Almost like the 14-spoke bicolour fan-style wheels. But they’re worth a second glance: their intricate design forms a compelling harmony with the shark-nose front and the delicate lighting elements. A shame, then, that the Speedtop and Skytop may be ushering in the final chapter for the exclusive 8 Series from BMW—at least for now.