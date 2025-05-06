The Mercedes G-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender are legendary vehicles on and off the beaten track. Yet these classic 4x4s have long become sought-after luxury vehicles as restomods – available, if desired, even with electric drives.

Driving an ordinary Mercedes G-Class through the luxury districts of Beverly Hills, Dubai or Grünwald is hardly likely to attract attention. Even the more down-to-earth Toyota Land Cruiser or Land Rover Defender no longer turn heads. Hardcore off-road enthusiasts often lament that the current versions of these increasingly expensive off-road legends have lost much of their rugged charm. Features like digital displays, luxury trim or driver assistance systems don’t sit well with vehicles whose roots go back over forty years. More and more specialist firms have recognised this trend and now convert 4×4 classics into highly exclusive off-roaders that retain historic appeal while catering to growing demand for personalisation.

Restomods of the Mercedes G-Class have become especially popular. Once available for little money, particularly the long-wheelbase two-door models from the Swiss Army, these rustic machines – such as the Mercedes or Wolf GD 250 / 290 and G 230 – have now made their way to the USA. Here, companies like Expedition Motor Company convert them into leather-trimmed lifestyle off-roaders for the boulevards of Miami, London or Munich – either with original engine specs, Corvette V8 power, or even optional automatic gearboxes ($12,500). Despite over 1,500 hours of full restoration work, these army G-Wagens retain their rustic charm, hurling occupants into an analogue 4×4 era the moment the heavy-duty door handle is pulled. Options like retrofitted satnav, Apple CarPlay or four heated single seats do little to alter that.

The prominently displayed off-road chassis has little in common with the army surplus originals by the time the car leaves the New Jersey plant – even if it still carries the clattering pre-chamber diesel engine producing less than 100 hp. Basic instrumentation, exposed levers for the automatic shifter, low-range gearbox and handbrake also reinforce the restomod aesthetic. The open-top all-wheeler tops out at barely 120 km/h and rarely surpasses 100 km/h in real-world driving. This level of exclusivity comes at a price – seldom under $200,000. More affordable options are offered by Mercedes specialist Lorinser in Waiblingen, Germany, which sells former radio or ambulance models from Mercedes or Puch with high roofs and camper conversions starting at around €70,000.

A similar concept is pursued by “The Landrovers”. This US-based customiser completely restores classic Defender models, offering them with either a powerful V8 petrol engine or an electric drive. Those who think the G-Class restomods by Expedition Motor Company are expensive may be shocked by prices at The Landrovers, with branches in Amsterdam and Los Angeles. A V8 Defender starts at €382,500, while the 600 hp all-electric Panterra version adds another €100,000.

Thanks to a 200-kWh battery pack, the electric Defender can travel up to 600 km before needing to recharge. The interior features premium leather on request, digital or classic analogue instruments, safari-style fittings or electric individual seats. Currently, however, the combustion models remain more popular, featuring Cummins diesel engines or, in the “Bohemian Mama Bigfoot” edition, Corvette-derived V8 petrol engines with 525 hp or more.

Icon Motors in Los Angeles has, since the early 2000s, specialised in classic Toyota Land Cruiser models and the historic Ford Bronco. The most popular vehicle, however, is the Icon FJ – based on the original Toyota FJ40 generation. Founder and CEO Jonathan Ward insists that these restomods are real off-roaders, not showpieces: “It’s for real – not for show!” says the former actor, who fell in love with powder-coated off-roaders years ago.

Today, the FJ models are available not just as short-wheelbase FJ40s, but also as FJ43, FJ44 or FJ45 variants with open beds and canvas canopies. As for engines, the team at Icon relies exclusively on sports car tech from General Motors. A 6.2-litre V8 delivers 430 hp via a four-speed automatic with overdrive to both axles. Off-road capability is further enhanced by low-range gearing, differential locks and generous ground clearance. Used demonstrator models start at $175,000.