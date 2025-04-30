Many car enthusiasts eagerly await Ferrari’s first fully electric model, due next year. Until then, there are small steps toward electrification – such as the new Ferrari 296 Speciale.

The Ferrari 296 GTB has not won over all Ferraristi – for some, a six-cylinder is a sacrilege in a sports car. The new 296 Speciale may not add more cylinders, but it does offer 50 more horsepower, a 60-kilogram weight reduction, and sharpened aerodynamics. With 435 kilograms of downforce at the rear axle at 250 km/h, it clearly outperforms its siblings, the 296 GTB (300 kg) and the 296 Assetto Fiorano (360 kg). The name “296” refers to the 2.9-litre displacement and the six cylinders mounted longitudinally in the mid-rear. The 296 is not Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid – it follows the SF90 (2019) and LaFerrari (2013).

Ferrari 296 Speciale 1 of 17

Powering the 4.60-metre-long two-seater is a combustion engine whose output increases from 663 to 700 PS. This is achieved through a 13 percent boost in turbo pressure, new titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons, and a lighter crankshaft, which alone saves nine kilograms. The electric motor is mounted between the eight-speed automatic gearbox and the combustion engine, operating only in electric mode. The car can drive up to 25 kilometres purely electrically at speeds up to 135 km/h.

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery has a modest capacity of 7.4 kWh and can be recharged at up to 7 kilowatts. From a standstill, the 880 PS Ferrari 296 Speciale accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in seven seconds; the open-top Spider takes 0.3 seconds longer. Top speed exceeds 330 km/h. On Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, it laps in 1 minute 19 seconds – an image-boosting 2.5 seconds faster than the current 296 GTB.

The powerful hybrid system is kept thermally in check by high-flow auxiliary coolers. The bumpers and bonnet are made of carbon fibre, while the doors are aluminium. The engine cover is available in clear acrylic or carbon fibre. The Speciale’s rear wing is particularly striking and responsible for the increase in downforce. Further improvements in driving dynamics are provided by the lowered body – five millimetres closer to the ground – which also reduces roll in high-speed cornering. The performance upgrade also includes stiffer titanium springs, electronic dampers from Multimatic, and standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyres (245/35 ZR20 at the front, 305/35 ZR20 at the rear), which are paired with carbon-ceramic brake discs.

The 296 Speciale’s interior remains largely unchanged, continuing its focused blend of carbon fibre, Alcantara, and aluminium. The door panels are made from a single carbon fibre block, as is the central tunnel. For weekend getaways, there’s a front luggage compartment offering 169 litres, and a storage space behind the sport seats of just over 100 litres – though the seats themselves could be more comfortable. Those wishing to enjoy the sun and the rush of wind can opt for the open Spider version, which costs €462,000 compared to the €407,000 coupe – provided the prospective buyer has purchased a new Ferrari within the past five years.