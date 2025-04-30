Aston Martin is giving its powerful DBX SUV a boost. While the “S” badge hints at a slight increase to 727 PS and 900 Nm, the real highlights lie in new technical features and an overhauled infotainment system.

The DBX has been a success story for Aston Martin and remains the only model in the lineup currently available with all-wheel drive. The revised DBX S features the twin-turbocharged four-litre V8 from Mercedes-AMG, now delivering a modest increase to 535 kW / 727 PS and 900 Nm of torque. Despite a weight reduction of nearly 50 kilograms, performance figures remain largely unchanged. The British SUV sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a spectacular 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 310 km/h – still thoroughly impressive.

Aston Martin DBX S 1 of 20

Visually, little has changed, with only subtle tweaks to the front and rear. An optional carbon roof helps shed 18 kilograms at a crucial high-mounted point. Additional savings come from the use of magnesium wheels – a first on any SUV – with customers able to choose between standard 23-inch forged alloys or the new magnesium rims, which reduce unsprung mass by a notable 19 kilograms. A revised steering ratio aims to provide better road feel and reduces the turning circle to a still-substantial twelve metres. Also enhanced is the DBX’s actively tuned chassis, with adaptive air suspension and anti-roll control limiting body lean to just 1.5 degrees. Sharper than ever: the carbon-ceramic brakes that bring the two-tonne SUV safely to a halt from high speeds.

“In the past two years, Aston Martin has launched an entire core range of next-generation sports cars, as well as a new DBX – all featuring a new, completely bespoke infotainment system developed in-house,” says Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark. “The introduction of the DBX S not only reinforces our commitment to building the most thrilling, rewarding and beautiful cars, but it also clearly expresses our ambition – not just for the DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”