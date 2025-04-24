Mini removes the roof from its sporty John Cooper Works model once again in the new generation – at least for the combustion engine. With 231 PS and a top speed of 250 km/h, it earns plenty of admiring glances and, when desired, a storm-tossed hairstyle of the finest kind.

Mini is going electric? Not entirely. While the electric models, following recent tariff complications with China, can no longer be exported to every corner of the world, the combustion engine models – still built in the Oxford plant – retain central importance. Does a cabriolet with an electric motor bring joy, or are those emotions, vibrations and sounds that make open-air driving so memorable missing? At least with Mini, you don’t have to ask that question for now, since the previous generation was available in limited numbers as an EV, but that is not the case for the new Mini.

Mini JCW Cabrio 1 of 21

For those who find the open versions of the Mini Cooper C and Cooper S lacking, there is still the fiery cube of power – the John Cooper Works turns it up a notch. On paper or screen, 170 kW / 231 PS might not sound especially dramatic, but from behind the grippy steering wheel of the sport version, the JCW Cabrio – priced from at least €44,650 – makes no secret of its serious dynamic intent. The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably hard, the steering is nicely weighted and offers good feedback. On winding country roads, the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is happy to stretch its legs via paddle shifters, while the 380 Nm of torque makes its presence felt through the steering wheel. But let’s be honest – isn’t that typically Mini? A bit wild, a bit unrefined, without being annoying. The excellent driving feel benefits from the low centre of gravity and smart 18-inch wheels with 215/40 R 18 tyres.

The turbocharged two-litre four-cylinder from the BMW engine family packs plenty of punch. From a standstill, the open-top Mini John Cooper Works Cabriolet storms eagerly towards 100 km/h in a little over six seconds. While the electric sibling tops out at a modest 200 km/h, the JCW Cabrio effortlessly reaches 250 km/h on the autobahn’s left lane. And from around 160 km/h upwards, any carefully arranged hairstyle is soon history – growing wilder with every passing kilometre as seen in the rear-view mirror. For those who prefer to maintain their coiffure while still enjoying fresh air, the soft top’s sliding roof function allows the fabric roof to retract the first 40 centimetres – perfect for winter or light cabriolet vibes.

The tight-fitting fabric roof of the Mini Cabrio is clever. It can open or close even while driving slowly, offering a small hatch above the front seats, and it can also be tilted at the rear. This allows the small boot lid to open wider, with the fabric roof and rear window lifting slightly upwards. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a big help when trying to load suitcases or travel bags into the 160-litre boot. More often, the rear seats may be used for coats or small bags, as rear legroom is extremely limited – though passengers in the back are sure to enjoy that full-on wind-in-the-hair experience.

The interior is identical to that of the hardtop Mini John Cooper Works Hatch. Missing are the elegant leather-trimmed sports seats with extendable thigh supports. The new seats, finished in faux leather and fabric, don’t feel as premium but offer good lateral support and long-distance comfort, even for tall occupants. As customers demand more comfort, electric seat adjustment and massage functions are also available. Unfortunately, the crisp circular central display on the dashboard is let down by the flimsy plastic flip-up head-up display. Instead, the driver is left to gaze at illuminated fabric inserts.