For those who find the Mini Cooper C or Cooper S lacking, the new John Cooper Works is now available as the brand’s sportiest option. While the power increase seems modest at first glance, the compact JCW continues to be an absolute fun machine.

Anyone looking for real performance on the motorway will still have to steer clear of Mini’s electric models. These aren’t just limited by charging speed but, more critically, by their top speed. Despite 190 kW / 258 PS, the electric John Cooper Works is limited to 200 km/h – a disappointing cap for a hot hatch of this calibre. It’s a different story for the combustion engine versions. Even though the power upgrade to 231 PS from the 204 PS of the spirited Cooper S isn’t dramatic, the John Cooper Works Hatch remains a thrill at high speeds, reaching up to 250 km/h on demand.

2025 Mini JCW 1 of 19

But it’s not just on the fast lane where this little car brings joy. Its two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, compact wheelbase, taut suspension and signature JCW styling elements make it clear that this is a proper sports car. Mini fans will appreciate the JCW badging, side skirts and sporty wheel setup, which affirm the performance intentions of this new top model. The engine note from the centrally mounted single tailpipe is aggressive and eager, recalling the brand’s rallying pedigree – though only long-time motorsport fans might still recall the days of Rauno Aaltonen. The twin exhaust setup of previous JCW models looked more modern and aggressive by comparison.

Inside, as with the Cooper C and Cooper S, fans may miss the premium sports seats in leather or with extendable thigh support. The new seats, finished in a synthetic-leather and textile mix, are less luxurious than before, though they do offer solid lateral support and long-distance comfort even for tall occupants. Optional electric adjustment and massage functions are available, helping to distract from some cheap plastic surfaces and the outdated pop-up head-up display.

Despite its interior shortcomings, the John Cooper Works Hatch – starting from €40,650 – delivers driving excitement few others can match in its segment. With 170 kW / 231 PS and a length of just 3.88 metres, the Mini JCW looks the part with its red mirror caps and bonnet stripes, and doesn’t rely on looks alone. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is well-matched to the punchy four-cylinder, delivering snappy shifts with subtle turbo whooshes and exhaust crackles. The steering is incredibly precise, and torque steer becomes familiar quickly. This car is meant to be driven hard – not just on scenic roads, but at the limit if desired. A low centre of gravity and stylish 18-inch wheels with narrow 215/40 R 18 tyres give it confident grip in warmer weather.

Yes, the new JCW offers the same spirited fun as its predecessors, now with noticeably better ride comfort for longer trips. Road imperfections still reach the cabin, but far less harshly than before. Realistically, space remains limited to two adults and a modest amount of luggage, with 210 litres of boot space (up to 725 litres with the seats folded). The rear seats can accommodate one or two people for short trips, though that’s unlikely in practice. Optional packages have been simplified with L and XL configurations. The €2,160 XL package is almost essential, including navigation, electric massage seats and parking assistance. Also well worth it is the €800 panoramic sunroof, which fills the cabin with light and fresh air. And can we hope for a future 300 PS GP edition? Most certainly.