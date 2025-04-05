Porsche has refined its updated 911 with subtle changes that make a strong impression. The Carrera S now boasts more power and added attention to detail, keeping it more desirable than ever — though as a convertible, it now approaches the €170,000 mark.

Lack of power was never an issue for the Carrera S. But with the new GTS model now benefiting from a T-hybrid and an electric turbocharger, Porsche had to give the volume-selling Carrera S a performance bump as well. Instead of the 290 kW / 394 PS and 450 Nm of the Carrera T, the S now offers 353 kW / 480 PS and 530 Nm of torque — the same as the previous GTS. Whether drivers will ever notice these improvements in measurable on-road performance is debatable. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.7 seconds — marginally quicker than before — and 200 km/h arrives in 11.6 seconds. Impressive figures, perhaps, but unlikely to matter to anyone but stopwatch enthusiasts.

2025 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet 1 of 21

The Carrera S remains the benchmark of all sports cars. With top speeds of 308 km/h, it now performs at a level once reserved for Turbo models. Yet it’s the everyday usability and effortless drivability that continue to make the latest Carrera S so desirable. Ideally, this would be enhanced with Porsche’s variable all-wheel drive, especially for putting all that power to the ground on wet or uneven roads. However, the 4S all-wheel-drive variants are being released in typically strategic Stuttgart fashion — later. For now, enthusiasts of this sharpened S version must make do with rear-wheel drive and the excellent eight-speed PDK transmission. The AWD option is expected later this year.

Still, even without four driven wheels, the Carrera S lays down its 480 PS in commanding fashion, with strong pull across the rev range and sublime steering feel that remains unmatched in the segment. The 4.54-metre-long Cabriolet is pure joy — especially when, at speeds up to 50 km/h, the fabric roof folds away behind the small rear seats at the press of a button, filling the leather-trimmed cabin with light and air. Those rear seats are more for luggage than passengers, and necessary too, as the front boot offers just 135 litres of storage space — even in this rear-drive version. But cargo volume was never the appeal here. It’s the superb seats, the retro-flavoured digital gauges, the tactile steering wheel, and features like the electric wind deflector and the optional sound system that lets the flat-six turbo sing, tailored to the driver’s mood.

There are only minor gripes. The centre console feels underutilised, and it’s high time Porsche introduced a proper head-up display — something long overdue. Yes, the instruments are clear and stylish, but projecting vital information into the driver’s line of sight would be a significant step forward. At least the chassis updates make up for it. There’s now a 20/21-inch staggered wheel setup, GTS-spec brakes, a torque vectoring system that adjusts power across the rear axle, and the popular sports exhaust — all standard. The result is a dynamic package that hides the car’s 1.7-tonne weight exceptionally well, with pinpoint steering, impressive turn-in, and exiting power that thrills in every bend.

The forthcoming all-wheel-drive version will no doubt enhance this further, especially in transferring front-end grip under pressure. For convertible buyers, there’s little need to opt for the 10-millimetre-lowered sport suspension, as the standard setup strikes a brilliant balance between agility and comfort — perfect for open-top drives in the sun. In this price range, ticking the extended leather interior option is recommended, as it upgrades key surfaces like the glovebox, door trims, and seat bases, adding a sense of richness throughout the cabin.

The summer can come — preferably tomorrow.