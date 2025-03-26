The second-generation BMW M2 – codenamed G87 – has been stirring emotions since it hit the scene in 2023. With its wide arches, punchy stance, and a front end that continues to spark debate among fans, it’s a car that doesn’t fade into the background. And now, Sterckenn – a boutique European carbon specialist – has stepped in to sharpen the M2’s already bold look with a new carbon fiber front splitter.

Best known for their subtle yet functional aero upgrades for modern BMW M cars, Sterckenn has built a reputation among purists for combining OEM-level build quality with discreet, motorsport-inspired enhancements. Their latest offering continues that tradition.

The new splitter for the G87 is crafted from pre-preg carbon fiber using twill weave – a material prized for both strength and flexibility, and typically reserved for aerospace or high-performance automotive applications. The result is a three-piece component that integrates cleanly into the M2’s original lines while gently turning up the aggression.

From a design perspective, it’s less about flash and more about refinement. The center section features two small fangs that echo the geometry of BMW’s M Performance add-ons but with a more restrained execution. It’s a detail that works especially well on the M2’s visually busy front end, adding depth without overwhelming the factory styling.

Installation should be straightforward for most, with plug-and-play fitment and no special tools required. It also reuses many of the OEM mounting points, making it easy to remove or replace down the line — useful if the car sees track time or rougher roads.

Interestingly, Sterckenn continues to embrace a modular approach with its splitters. The three-piece design isn’t just for style or aerodynamics — it helps reduce shipping costs and damage risks while giving customers the option to replace individual elements if needed.

A recent photoshoot of the M2 G87 sporting the new splitter, set against a wintery alpine backdrop, shows how a small change can elevate the car’s presence. It’s a tasteful reminder that less is often more — especially when it comes to high-performance design.

For G87 owners looking to refine rather than reinvent, this latest release from Sterckenn might be the ideal first step.