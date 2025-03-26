Porsche has quietly transformed its former entry-level Carrera into a sports car that channels the spirit of the GT3 at a lower price point. With a six-speed manual gearbox, driving pleasure is limitless—sadly, so is the cost.

This is marketing at its finest. Porsche knows how to stretch the model range of its iconic 911 like no other. The Carrera T, positioned between the base Carrera and the Carrera S, takes styling and performance cues from higher-tier models like the GT3 and GTS. Understanding the wide 911 lineup is no easy task—manual here, turbo there, sometimes all-wheel drive, sometimes not. But the Carrera T emerges as a particularly enticing option for purists.

2025 992 Porsche 911 Carrera T 1 of 21

Inspired—albeit loosely—by the original 911 Touring of the late 1960s, the Carrera T is a focused sport version with immense appeal. At a starting price of €142,000, buyers get 20-/21-inch wheels, rear-axle steering, a Sport Chrono package, sports exhaust, and a six-speed manual. There are even tell-tale signs to show it’s a true manual, including labels and trim elements. Oddly, the gear knob is fashioned in faux wood atop a cheap plastic boot—an unusual choice for such a modern machine.

Still, that doesn’t detract from its brilliance on the road. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six produces 290 kW (394 PS) and 450 Nm of torque, making the Carrera T a thrilling drive. With a top speed of 295 km/h, it’s certainly no slouch, but this car is built for winding roads, not autobahns. The manual gearbox works harmoniously with the steering and fat 305-section rear tyres to offer engaging, communicative handling.

Forget the gimmicks like manual badges or retro gear knobs. This car is about the sensation of being truly in control. Sure, the PDK would be quicker and more efficient, but the joy of rowing through gears manually is unmatched—and refreshingly analogue in today’s digital world.

Weighing 40 kilograms less than standard thanks to lightweight windows, panels and the manual box, the Carrera T may not impress on paper—but it thrills in motion. Starting at €141,700, it’s no bargain, but for those who understand the essence of driving, it’s worth every cent. Expect this “mini-GT3” to be the envy of every car park.