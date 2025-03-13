Things are not going well for Mercedes, largely due to the sluggish demand for its EQ electric models. The new CLA is expected to change that. Since customers are clearly not ready to commit exclusively to electric vehicles, this latest model will also be available with a petrol engine upon request.

The pressure is immense on the new Mercedes CLA and CEO Ola Källenius, who cannot afford another failure like the EQE or EQS. While those models set efficiency benchmarks, they fell short in design, charging speed, and comfort. The CLA is the first vehicle based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, designed to set new standards and become a volume seller. Källenius has made it clear that the real competitor is not BMW or Audi, but Tesla—specifically the Model 3. The American electric sedan, despite its age and waning fanbase, still offers an unmatched price-performance ratio, starting at €39,990 with a 530 km range and 201 km/h top speed. Even the long-range and all-wheel-drive versions remain between €44,900 and €49,990.

2025 Mercedes Benz CLA 1 of 21

This could be a major issue for the new Mercedes CLA, as its starting price is expected to be well above €50,000. For many potential buyers, that price difference is significant, and they must decide whether the 800V technology and superior comfort justify the extra cost. One of the biggest distinctions from the Tesla Model 3 and other rivals is that Mercedes is keeping an internal combustion option. Later in the year, the CLA will also be available with a petrol engine, either front-wheel or all-wheel drive, and mild-hybrid support. Committing exclusively to electric was deemed too risky, so Mercedes ensured flexibility through the MMA platform. A panoramic glass roof is standard, allowing plenty of light into the cabin, though it cannot be opened.

At launch in early summer, the electric CLA will be offered in two powertrain options. The entry-level model, the CLA 250+ EQ, produces 200 kW (272 PS) and 335 Nm of torque, powered by an 85 kWh battery. With an energy consumption of 12.2–14.1 kWh/100 km, it delivers an impressive range of up to 790 km. Even more remarkable is its charging capability, reaching a maximum of 320 kW, allowing over 300 km of range to be replenished in just 10 minutes. The top speed is 210 km/h, the same as the CLA 350 4MATIC EQ, which produces 260 kW (353 PS) and 515 Nm. Despite the higher power output, its maximum range is only slightly lower at 770 km. The efficiency of both models is achieved through advanced aerodynamics and state-of-the-art electric motors. The rear axle features a high-efficiency, permanently excited synchronous motor with a 93% efficiency rate and a two-speed gearbox, which seamlessly shifts gears. In all-wheel-drive models, the front motor engages as needed for additional power.

Additional variants will follow. Alongside versions with a smaller 58 kWh battery and AMG performance models, petrol-powered versions will also be introduced. These will feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, developed in partnership with Geely. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it is supported by a mild-hybrid system, including a 1.3 kWh battery and a 20 kW electric motor, allowing short all-electric drives at lower speeds.

With a wheelbase that is six centimetres longer than its predecessor, the new CLA offers more interior space. The boot holds 405 litres, and additional storage is available by folding the rear seats. There is also a frunk under the bonnet, providing up to 101 litres of extra space. A key new feature is the option of three screens, including two standard displays for instruments and infotainment, along with an optional 14-inch passenger screen and a 12.2-inch head-up display.

The technology package is well thought out, and Mercedes has played it safe with the CLA’s design. Later, the lineup will expand to include mild-hybrid petrol versions producing 136, 163, and 190 PS, ensuring a choice for customers hesitant to switch to fully electric. However, some key concerns remain. The cumbersome model naming, such as Mercedes CLA 250+ with EQ technology, may cause confusion. There is also the challenge of distinguishing it from the similarly sized C-Class, which will soon also be electric. Lastly, it remains to be seen whether customers are willing to pay a premium for a mid-sized Mercedes when Tesla offers a more affordable alternative.

With strong performance, ultra-fast charging, and the option of a petrol engine, the new CLA aims to be the model Mercedes needs. Whether it will succeed is another question.