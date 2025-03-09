Thirty years ago, Pierce Brosnan became James Bond. With the 007 film GoldenEye, the BMW Z3 also gained worldwide fame. In an era where many car manufacturers are moving away from roadsters, this is the perfect time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Z3.

Where better to do so than in Spartanburg, South Carolina? This is where the first BMW Z3 rolled off the production line in 1995. We got behind the wheel of the last-ever produced model—unsurprisingly, an M Roadster in striking Imola Red. But simply driving off and enjoying the February sun? Not that easy in the Southern states. Greg Bunner, the man in charge of Spartanburg’s prized vehicle collection, guards the most sought-after keys. “Bring it back in one piece and treat it well. She’s like a daughter to me and has only covered 1,400 miles,” he smiles. Greg knows the Z3 better than almost anyone, especially the last one ever built, which he protects like the Holy Grail. “I started working at BMW Spartanburg 29 years ago,” he recalls, pulling his cap lower against the sun. “I was in the Z3 paint shop for years. A fantastic car. Truly!”

Today, he oversees the impressive BMW vehicle collection, housed far from the brand’s Munich headquarters. For years, Spartanburg has been the largest BMW plant globally—bigger than those in Munich, Dingolfing, or Regensburg. BMW recently confirmed that it remains the largest auto exporter in the United States, shipping more vehicles worldwide than General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, or Tesla. Primarily, it produces X models from the X3 onwards. But 30 years ago, things were different: alongside the BMW 3 Series (E46), the Z3 roadster was the main attraction, spreading joy worldwide—especially with the roof down.

It’s no surprise that the BMW Z3 and its successor, the Z4, achieved such success. BMW was ahead of the curve, capitalising early on the growing trend for compact, nimble roadsters. The Z3’s DNA harks back to British roadsters of the 1950s and ’60s, brought into the modern era by the Mazda MX-5’s revival in 1989/1990. The Z3’s concept was simple yet effective: striking design, compact dimensions, two seats, and an easy-to-operate soft-top. Initially available with two four-cylinder engines producing 118 and 140 hp, it later gained more desirable straight-six variants, culminating in the exhilarating BMW Z3 M Roadster—all built in Spartanburg.

The 1,425 kg M Roadster is an absolute joy to drive, its lightweight chassis paired with a naturally aspirated 3.2-litre straight-six, borrowed from the final BMW M3 E36. With 325 hp, the open two-seater surges to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, unleashing a glorious soundtrack. A top speed of 250 km/h is no issue, but let’s be honest—the autobahn isn’t the ideal playground for this Southern-born roadster. It truly comes alive on twisty backroads filled with endless curves. Even Z3 expert Greg Bunner agrees, but his preferred engine choice may surprise some. “Sure, the M Roadster and the powerful six-cylinder versions are fantastic, but if I had to choose, I’d probably go for one of the smaller four-cylinder models. They’re lighter, and with the manual gearbox, you really have to work for it. It’s addictive!” When Greg says that, it’s hard not to reconsider the four-cylinder models, despite the straight-six variants giving the Z3 its legendary reputation.

Driving through Spartanburg and Greenville, the Imola Red BMW Z3 M Roadster remains a head-turner, even on a crisp day without a wind deflector—because the sun still shines. A quick stop at the nearby Waffle House, just opposite the main factory entrance, before heading to the iconic Clock Diner in Greer. Unsurprisingly, the Z3 Roadster is not only the smallest car in the parking lot but, at 30 years old, still younger than most of the diner’s regular patrons.

While Greg Bunner is now the Z3’s guardian in South Carolina, there were other key figures behind its success. Among them, designer Joji Nagashima, who gave the Z3 its unique proportions—something later Z4 models never quite replicated. The M variant received a revised front with larger air intakes, flared wheel arches for its nearly nine-centimetre wider rear, and the iconic quad-exhaust system that roars when pushed.

Not just the chrome side vents and detailing were reminiscent of the legendary BMW 507 Roadster, but also its compact footprint. The most powerful Z3 models rode on relatively small 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels (225/45 ZR 17 front, 245/45 ZR 17 rear) and relied on a combination of lowered suspension, a sports chassis, and a limited-slip differential to harness 325 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Between 1997 and 2002, a total of 15,322 Z3 M Roadsters were built—many in a detuned US-spec version.

Three decades on, the Z3 remains a beloved icon. And as BMW’s first roadster built outside of Germany, it remains the Brit from South Carolina—a true classic, still as exhilarating as ever.