The polarising front design of the BMW iX is history. The new face has done wonders for Bavaria’s electric SUV—a much-needed improvement. With the facelift, BMW has introduced a new flagship model: the brutal iX M70.

Dressed entirely in black, it’s not just any ordinary paint—BMW calls this Darth Vader-like shade “Frozen Deep Grey”. It looks stunning—if you like making a statement, because subtlety is not this car’s forte. A menacing glare from the sharp LED strips, coupled with air intakes large enough to make vacuum cleaner engineers jealous, give it an aggressive stance. This powerful look is not just for show. The iX M70 delivers 485 kW (659 PS) and an outrageous 1,100 Nm of torque—fortunately distributed to all four wheels. Floor the throttle, and your facial features are instantly rearranged.

All this power, performance, and exclusivity come at a price—of course. Sitting above the already potent iX 60 (400 kW / 544 PS), the M70 occupies its own league. The biggest advantage? Unlike all other iX models, which are annoyingly limited to 200 km/h, the M70’s top speed is 250 km/h—if you really need that on the Autobahn. The 200 km/h limit on the lesser iX models feels unnecessarily restrictive, but the M70’s increased cap makes more sense. Despite its brutal acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds), the M70 still carries a hefty 2.6-tonne weight. The 109 kWh battery remains unchanged from pre-facelift models, which is surprising.

Charging performance also lags behind the competition—with a 400-volt architecture, it maxes out at 195 kW, while rivals now reach 250–320 kW or more. This leaves the BMW platform outdated. At least AC charging has improved—the M70 now supports 22 kW wallbox charging. BMW claims a WLTP range of 520–600 km, but real-world figures depend on driving style.

If the charging speed is underwhelming, the driving experience is anything but. The 4.97-metre-long iX M70 has an outstandingly balanced chassis. The steering feels different from BMW’s traditional high-performance SUVs. Powerhouses like the X5 M, X6 M, and XM are sharper and more direct, but not necessarily better. The electric platform’s low centre of gravity gives it superior balance, which matters far more than acceleration times. The adaptive air suspension, electronic dampers, and five-link rear axle work together flawlessly, keeping the car remarkably stable despite its weight.

A missed opportunity: even after this mid-cycle refresh, the BMW iX M70 still lacks Level 3 autonomous driving, which is reserved for the BMW 7 Series/i7. In this powerful, high-priced EV, that’s a disappointment. The interior remains mostly unchanged, and some elements now feel outdated. The slightly angled infotainment screen could be larger, and the head-up display falls short of rivals’ offerings. However, luxury and space are still major selling points. Rear passengers enjoy plenty of legroom, and the boot offers 500 litres, expandable to 1,750 litres with the seats folded.

The BMW iX M70 is a high-performance electric SUV that delivers brutal acceleration, dynamic handling, and a bold presence. However, charging speed and driver assistance tech could be better. For those seeking a powerful, premium EV SUV, it’s a compelling choice—but the competition is catching up fast.