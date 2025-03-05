An Accessible Electric Future

Volkswagen has long been at the forefront of making mobility accessible to the masses, starting with the iconic Beetle. It’s fair to say Volkswagen finds itself in a sticky situation in 2025, however, the brand is hedging its bets and it hoping to revolutionise the electric vehicle (EV) market with the ID.EVERY1 concept. Unveiled as an affordable entry-level EV, the model is expected to hit the roads in 2027 with a starting price of approximately €20,000. This follows the planned launch of the ID.2all in 2026, which will be positioned in the €25,000 price range. Both models are part of Volkswagen’s new Electric Urban Car Family, designed on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform with front-wheel drive.

Compact Yet Versatile

The ID.EVERY1 aims to cater to both private and commercial customers, offering a smart and flexible driving experience. Built on Volkswagen’s latest MEB front-wheel-drive platform, it is expected to deliver a top speed of 130 km/h. The newly developed 70 kW (95 PS) electric motor provides an estimated range of at least 250 kilometres, making it an ideal choice for city commuters. Measuring 3,880mm in length, the ID.EVERY1 slots between the discontinued Volkswagen up! and the current Polo, offering a practical layout with seating for four and a luggage capacity of 305 litres.

Design That Stands Out

Volkswagen has ensured that the ID.EVERY1 embodies the brand’s evolving design language. Taking inspiration from its predecessor, the up!, the ID.EVERY1 features a bold yet approachable aesthetic. The dynamic front lights and a rear design that subtly resembles a smile give it a distinctive personality. According to Volkswagen’s Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, the goal was to create a model that feels both self-assured and likeable, providing an identity that resonates with its customers.

Technology-Driven Mobility

A standout feature of the ID.EVERY1 is its advanced software architecture, which allows for continuous updates and upgrades throughout the car’s lifespan. This means owners can add new functions and enhancements even after purchasing the vehicle. The model also represents Volkswagen’s vision of “Customer Defined Vehicles,” ensuring the car adapts to the user’s evolving needs over time. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to technological leadership and sustainable mobility.

Volkswagen’s Three-Phase Plan

The ID.EVERY1 is a key part of Volkswagen’s broader strategy to solidify its position as a leader in electric mobility. The company has outlined a three-phase plan:

Catch Up: Strengthening competitiveness and expanding the model range, with further previews of the Electric Urban Car Family expected by late 2025.

Attack: Introducing nine new models by 2027, including the ID.2all and ID.EVERY1, to offer more accessible electric options to customers.

Lead: Aiming to be the top high-volume EV manufacturer by 2030, with a focus on safety, innovation, and best-selling models.

A Step Towards Mass Electric Adoption

Volkswagen’s ID.EVERY1 is more than just an affordable EV; it represents a significant shift towards making electric mobility mainstream. With its budget-friendly price, innovative software, and practical design, the ID.EVERY1 is poised to be a game-changer in the European market. As Volkswagen continues to expand its electric lineup, the ID.EVERY1 could play a crucial role in transitioning more drivers to sustainable transport.

Could the ID. EVERY1 prove to be the car that takes the fight to foreign competitors in the entry level EV market in Europe where price is a key factor in slow adoption? Time will tell, 2027 can’t come soon enough…