Mercedes is putting the 2025 GLC EQ through intensive winter testing in northern Sweden, ensuring flawless all-wheel-drive performance and optimal efficiency. This electric SUV is built on the MB.EA platform, featuring twin PSM motors for maximum traction. Engineers are refining power distribution and braking performance, ensuring stability even on ice. The rear motor, adapted from the CLA EQ, has been upgraded for higher torque and output, while the front motor remains at 80 kW (109 PS). Combined, the GLC EQ delivers 360 kW (489 PS), with estimates suggesting a rear motor output of at least 250 kW (340 PS).

Mercedes has focused on optimising efficiency with a 94.5 kWh battery, using silicon-enhanced anodes for higher energy density. The multi-source heat pump improves thermal management, drawing heat from ambient air, drivetrain, and air conditioning. This allows the GLC EQ to maintain cabin warmth at -20°C while ensuring DC fast charging beyond 320 kW. The braking system has also been reworked, integrating brake boost, ABS, and ESP in a compact module. Engineers promise consistent pedal feel even under high braking loads, preventing fade on steep descents.

2026 Mercedes GLC EQ 1 of 20

Testing on snow-covered inclines proves Mercedes’ intelligent traction control. With maximum regenerative braking engaged, the GLC EQ slows confidently even on low-friction surfaces. Engineers have fine-tuned ESP, ABS, and rear-wheel steering, ensuring precise handling on ice. The rear-axle steering provides a 4.5-degree adjustment, enhancing cornering stability on slippery roads. Meanwhile, the Disconnect Unit (DCU) manages the front motor engagement, prioritising rear-wheel drive in Comfort mode. In Sport mode, power is split 33:66, optimising traction for dynamic driving.

Mercedes’ AWD calibration is evident in its off-road performance. The GLC EQ climbs snow-covered inclines effortlessly, maintaining grip on icy paths. Even when stopped mid-slope, the electric torque vectoring ensures smooth take-offs without wheel spin. The All-Terrain mode balances power distribution 50:50, maximising stability on treacherous surfaces. According to lead engineer Peter Kolb, the new GLC EQ will surpass its predecessor in traction, control, and efficiency. We’ll see the final results when it launches next spring 2025.