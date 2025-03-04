While Europe awaits spring, Florida’s car culture is in full bloom. The Moda Miami event, held at the iconic Biltmore Hotel, is shaping up as a rival to Amelia Island and even Pebble Beach. Previously, Amelia Island was the definitive start to the international classic car season, offering a taste of Pebble Beach on the East Coast. However, internal disputes among organisers and auction houses led to the birth of Moda Miami. This event, now in its second edition, has quickly grown into a must-visit gathering for collectors, enthusiasts, and high-net-worth individuals. RM Sotheby’s exclusive auction further cements its status among the world’s premier car events.

Set in the historic Coral Gables district, the Biltmore Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for a display of rare classics, future collectibles, and high-performance supercars. Unlike Amelia Island and Pebble Beach, Moda Miami offers a more relaxed, intimate atmosphere, allowing attendees to truly engage with the cars. The line-up includes automotive icons such as the Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss, Bugatti Veyron, and carbon-bodied Corvette Stingrays by Rothspeed. 80s and 90s tuning legends, including Gemballa’s wild creations and Sbarro’s gullwing Mercedes SEC, shine next to BMW M1s, Mercedes 300 SLs, and an array of Nissan Skylines spanning multiple generations.

Moda Miami stands out not just for its exceptional vehicle selection but for its distinctive atmosphere. The event seamlessly blends automotive heritage and contemporary luxury, with live music, haute cuisine, and an effortlessly stylish crowd. Among the highlights are pre-war classics from Duesenberg, Cadillac, and the forgotten Detroit Electric Model 62 Cabriolet (1916). Meanwhile, the “Stuttgart Legends” Porsche showcase attracts significant attention, as does the “Art of Driving” category, featuring a 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL, Jaguar XK 120 FHC, and Lamborghini Miura P400.

Beyond static displays, Moda Miami excels in curated experiences, from collector meet-ups to exclusive drives. Visitors marvel at rare restomods, such as a Mercedes G-Class 250 GD, alongside Bentley classics and a Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge.

A particularly unique display includes Queen Elizabeth II’s former off-road fleet, alongside a striking collection of Lamborghini Countach models spanning multiple decades. Unlike other concours events, Moda Miami arranges its exhibits to create visual storytelling, allowing classics from different eras to engage in a silent dialogue.

The luxury car scene is evolving, and Moda Miami is pushing boundaries, attracting a younger, more diverse audience while maintaining a high level of exclusivity. Its timing in early March makes it an ideal alternative to Amelia Island, while its vibrant setting ensures an experience unlike any other. Could this be the awakening the classic car world needs? As brands and collector clubs take notice, Moda Miami could redefine the future of high-end automotive gatherings.