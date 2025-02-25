Ferrari takes open-top driving to another level with the 12Cilindri Spider, the convertible version of its latest V12 masterpiece. This pure driver’s machine delivers unfiltered performance, a high-revving naturally aspirated engine, and an exotic soundtrack that makes every journey unforgettable. Ferrari refuses to follow the hybrid trend, instead focusing on raw power and dynamic agility. The Spider’s striking black front grille, inspired by the 1964 Ferrari 365 GTB, adds a touch of retro mystique to its modern aerodynamic design.

At 4.73 metres long, the 12Cilindri Spider remains true to Ferrari’s front-engine GT philosophy. The hardtop roof, chosen for its acoustic and thermal advantages, operates in 14 seconds at speeds up to 45 km/h. To minimise extra weight, Ferrari integrated an aluminium rollover bar, though the Spider still weighs 40 kg more than the coupé. The rear winglets remain flush with the bodywork until needed for increased aerodynamic stability. Boot space is reduced from 280 to 200 litres, a small compromise for open-air performance.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri Spider 1 of 20

Under the bonnet lies Ferrari’s last great naturally aspirated V12, a 6.5-litre masterpiece producing 830 PS at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The titanium valvetrain allows lightning-fast revs, delivering instant throttle response. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 12Cilindri Spider launches with ferocious urgency while maintaining GT refinement. Ferrari has increased chassis stiffness by 15% compared to the 812 Superfast, ensuring a balanced mix of performance and comfort.

Inside, Ferrari offers two seat options—comfortable sports seats or track-focused carbon fibre shells. The driver is greeted by a three-screen digital cockpit with 15.6-inch, 10.25-inch, and 8.8-inch displays. The interface requires some adaptation, and Ferrari’s touch-sensitive steering wheel controls remain a point of contention. Unlike most modern luxury cars, the 12Cilindri Spider lacks a built-in navigation system, relying instead on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The driving experience is what truly sets the 12Cilindri Spider apart. Its naturally aspirated V12 delivers a relentless wave of power, pulling hard from low revs and screaming to the 9,500 rpm redline. Ferrari’s semi-active Magnaride suspension provides enough compliance for long journeys, making this a true grand tourer. While the gearbox excels in aggressive driving, it could be smoother in relaxed cruising. The 12Cilindri Spider remains playful, with mild understeer in tighter corners, but dial up the pace, and Ferrari’s electronic wizardry keeps the rear in check.

Priced at €400,000, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider offers a driving experience unlike anything else in 2025. It stays true to Ferrari’s heritage, blending power, passion, and open-top exhilaration in a package that purists will treasure.