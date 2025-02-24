This Sonderwunsch treated GT2 RS is an ultra-exclusive take on the 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. With an original MSRP of $588,115, this bespoke 911 boasts over $252,000 in custom options, making it one of the most personalised examples of the model ever built. Featuring a striking paint-to-sample Albert Blue exterior with tinted blue carbon fibre accents, this GT2 RS tasteful, yet striking. With just 526 miles on the odometer, it remains in pristine condition as part of the Todd Blue LAPIS Collection.

Under the rear deck, the GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six, producing 700 horsepower. Mated to a seven-speed PDK gearbox, it rockets from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph. This particular example is equipped with the Weissach Package, shaving off 40 pounds thanks to its carbon fibre roof, anti-roll bars, and magnesium wheels.

GT2 RS Sonderwunsch 1 of 19

The Albert Blue paintwork pays homage to Porsche’s classic 1970s colour palette, further enhanced by custom blue-tinted carbon fibre accents—a rare specification believed to be applied to only three examples worldwide. The car also features the Light Design package, front-axle lift system, and Porsche Dynamic Light System. The staggered wheels have been finished in matching Albert Blue.

Inside, luxury meets motorsport performance with a fully bespoke Yachting Blue leather interior, complemented by Chalk contrast stitching/piping and Graphite Madraskaro plaid seat inserts.

The carbon fibre bucket seats, illuminated door sills, and black-dial Sport Chrono Package enhance its appeal. Every detail has been meticulously curated, from the Yachting Blue Alcantara headliner to the custom floormats, making this cabin one of the most finely detailed in any GT2 RS.

Stored in a climate-controlled environment and meticulously maintained, this Sonderwunsch GT2 RS must be the most spectacular to have been built. It is available in an RM Sotheby’s auctions.