Few Ferraris evoke as much nostalgia as the F355, a 90s sports car icon revered for its timeless design and thrilling V8 soundtrack. Now, British firm Evoluto, led by former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum, has reimagined the legend. Dubbed the 355 by Evoluto, this modern interpretation enhances performance, handling, and reliability without sacrificing its classic mid-engine character. With only 55 units planned, this is a rare opportunity to own a redefined Ferrari icon.

The original Ferrari F355 was a breakthrough model, blending race-inspired aerodynamics, aluminium construction, and a high-revving V8. While over 11,000 units were built, making it one of Ferrari’s best-selling models of its era, it remains highly sought after. Evoluto retains the essence of the original, refining rather than overhauling its design. A wider stance, redesigned air intakes, and modern LED headlights enhance aerodynamics and visibility, while sleeker mirrors improve airflow.

355 Evoluto 1 of 20

At the heart of the transformation lies a naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V8, re-engineered with over 200 new or modified components. A modern ECU, an advanced Coil-on-Plug ignition system, and CNC-milled cylinder heads with larger intake valves increase power and efficiency. A lightweight titanium exhaust sharpens throttle response and enhances the signature Ferrari soundtrack. The result? An increase from 381 PS to 420 PS, with a rev limit raised to 8,500 rpm.

Weight reduction plays a key role in performance gains. Carbon fibre components improve structural rigidity by 23%, while reducing overall weight to 1,250 kg—a saving of 100 kg. Brembo brakes offer precise stopping power, with an optional carbon-ceramic setup for track-focused buyers. The 19-inch forged wheels—235 mm front and 305 mm rear—ensure optimal grip, enhancing stability at high speeds.

Evoluto also respects the true Ferrari driving experience by keeping the gated manual gearbox. The classic open-gate shifter delivers a mechanical, satisfying “click” with every gear change, preserving the raw connection between driver and machine. Owners can fully customise their interiors, with modern electronics and an improved wiring loom making maintenance easier.

The 355 by Evoluto is a fusion of heritage and modern engineering, staying true to the soul of the Ferrari F355 while elevating its performance, precision, and exclusivity. With only 55 units available, pricing remains undisclosed—but expect a six-figure sum for this high-performance restomod masterpiece.