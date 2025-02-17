In the world of luxury sedans, one name has set the standard for decades—the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Since the 1970s, it has been the benchmark for luxury, technology, and status. Now, two top-tier versions push the limits even further: the high-performance Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance and the bulletproof Mercedes S 680 Guard. Whether prioritising speed or security, these models represent the pinnacle of automotive engineering.

With an upcoming Bundestag election, Germany may see a new chancellor soon, but one thing will remain constant—the Mercedes S-Class as the leader’s official vehicle. Current chancellor Olaf Scholz relies on a Mercedes S 680 Guard, protected to VR10 ballistic standards. Regardless of who takes office, this armoured limousine will remain a staple in government convoys. For those who don’t need armoured protection but want supreme performance, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the ultimate driving machine.

S Class Luxury 1 of 26

For those seeking an executive sedan with supercar performance, the 5.34-metre-long S 63 E Performance offers an electrified V8 hybrid. Starting at €210,000, it compensates for the absence of a V12 engine with raw hybrid power. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, combined with an electric motor, delivers 802 PS and 1,430 Nm, launching the luxury saloon from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 290 km/h, making it the fastest S-Class ever produced. However, at 2.6 tonnes, its weight affects efficiency, with a limited 30 km electric range and a modest 3.7 kW charging rate.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Mercedes S 680 Guard is the most secure S-Class ever built. Designed for heads of state, diplomats, and VIPs, this rolling fortress prioritises maximum protection over speed. Its VR10-certified armouring withstands 7.62 x 54R bullets, steel-core rounds, and even explosive threats. The 450 kW / 612 PS V12 engine ensures effortless movement, but with a 4.3-tonne curb weight, performance takes a backseat. Run-flat tyres allow continued driving under attack, but the 190 km/h top speed reflects its defensive focus.

Unlike the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 security models, the S 680 Guard features an independent armoured structure, rather than reinforcing an existing shell. Bulletproof multi-layered glass, polycarbonate coatings, and a 120 kg underbody shield provide all-round protection. Inside, a fire suppression system, fresh air supply, and gas-sealing function ensure survival in extreme situations. If an attack occurs, the car’s emergency hydraulic doors allow quick escape.

Such elite security comes at a price—the S 680 Guard costs around €550,000, nearly three times the price of the AMG S 63. Production is also a slow, meticulous process.

While the S 63 E Performance is built in less than two days, the S 680 Guard takes 51 days in Factory 56 and Hall 15-3 in Sindelfingen. Most are destined for government and corporate fleets, ensuring the highest level of protection for those who need it most.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance and S 680 Guard prove why the S-Class remains the gold standard in luxury cars. Whether it’s brute force performance or presidential-level security, Mercedes-Benz delivers the ultimate in prestige, power, and protection.