What a lineup Ford had in the 1970s and 1980s! From the Capri to the Escort, many enthusiasts still dream of these classics today. While the Capri has returned as a bulky electric crossover, the Escort had been missing—until now. Boreham Motorworks has changed that, making Ford fans’ hearts race with excitement. At the Boreham airfield, the British team has fine-tuned their latest high-performance creation.

The name “Boreham” is no coincidence. These UK-based performance specialists aim not to create soulless reissues but to preserve the essence of original models while modernising them. Their mission has the official backing of Will Ford, General Manager of Ford Performance. “From our first meeting with Boreham Motorworks and the DRVN team, it was clear they had an exciting vision to bring some of our most iconic historic models into the modern age. I’m eager to see how this partnership develops,” he stated.

Boreham Motorworks boldly claims this is the ultimate evolution of the Escort Mk1 and its RS lineage. The original RS models were lightweight, featured high-revving 2.0-litre engines, and pushed around 245 PS. The foundation for the new model was clear. The team has developed a modern iteration of the Ford Escort Mk1 RS, branding it a “Continumod” rather than a mere “Restomod.”

The term “Continumod” highlights the car’s close connection to its origins. Two engine options are available: the legendary TwinCam four-cylinder has been expanded to 1,845 cc and fitted with fuel injection, producing 185 PS. This variant comes with a four-speed manual gearbox. The more extreme 2.1-litre engine weighs less than 85 kg and revs up to 10,000 rpm, delivering an astonishing 300 PS. Thanks to carbon fibre components—including the bonnet and interior—the car’s weight is kept at just 800 kg, ensuring an incredible power-to-weight ratio.

A reinforced chassis with a roll cage, MacPherson strut front suspension, and 205/225-width tyres ensure that all this power is effectively transmitted to the road. The weight distribution is optimised at 55:45 rear bias. Ventilated four-piston brakes at the front and twin-piston calipers at the rear provide ample stopping power, while LED headlights offer modern illumination.

There’s one downside for fans: only 150 units of this cult racer will be built, each priced at around €350,000. But enthusiasts still hope that Boreham will continue reviving Ford’s legendary lineup—perhaps with a Sierra RS next?