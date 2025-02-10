The Singer DLS is widely regarded as the ultimate evolution of the air-cooled Porsche 911, and the ‘Oppenheimer Commission’ is perhaps its finest example. This striking restomod, built as part of Singer’s Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), is a showcase of cutting-edge engineering, Formula 1 expertise, and obsessive attention to detail. Developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, the DLS pushes the boundaries of what an air-cooled 911 can be. This extraordinary one-owner example with fewer than 120 km is available at auction with RM Sotheby’s with bidding opening on Tuesday, 18 February 2025 and is estimated at £2,600,000 – £3,000,000 GBP

Under the rear decklid sits a 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six, producing approximately 500 bhp and revving to 9,000 rpm. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, power is sent to the rear wheels for an unmatched analogue driving experience. The chassis and suspension have been entirely redesigned by Williams, while Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes provide stopping power comparable to a Bugatti Chiron. Michelin developed bespoke tyres, and the lightweight magnesium wheels were crafted by BBS exclusively for the DLS.

Oppenheimer Singer DLS 1 of 41

This particular Oppenheimer Commission was inspired by the legendary Oppenheimer Blue diamond. The Mercedes-Benz Brilliant Blue Metallic exterior is subtly contrasted by visible navy-tinted carbon fibre across the bodywork. Exposed carbon detailing in the Porsche script, front and rear trim lines, and smoked taillights add further sophistication. The brightwork is finished in polished titanium, enhancing the car’s understated elegance.

The interior is just as striking as the exterior, featuring Cream leather upholstery with Navy Blue Alcantara accents, perfectly matching the navy carbon fibre trim. The bespoke bucket seats feature a unique weave pattern, with navy blue double offset stripes running through the centre. Even the gearshift knob is finished in maple wood, a nod to classic Porsche racing cars.

Every detail, from the custom-fitted paint protection film to the precisely selected materials, has been meticulously crafted to create a truly bespoke experience.

With just 75 examples of the DLS ever built, this UK-registered, LHD commission is one of the most exclusive air-cooled 911s in existence. Offering unmatched craftsmanship, lightweight engineering, and timeless design, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the most spectacular DLS builds ever created, submit your sealed bids with RM Sothebys now!