Third time’s the charm, as they say—and this time, it’s absolutely true for our third visit to the infamous F.A.T. Ice Race in Zell am See. Three years ago, during our first visit, the entire event had to be cancelled due to warm weather. Fortunately, a group of enthusiasts formed the “Plan B” team, who continue to gather and share their passion for motorsport. Our second visit in 2024 saw the event take place, but again, rising temperatures turned the race into more of a joyride for rallycross and rally cars brave enough to tackle the slush.

Fast forward to this year, and everything finally came together perfectly. Our journey started with a familiar partnership with Audi Hungary, meaning we arrived in style in an RS6 Performance—the perfect winter warrior. With previous experience of the event and its surroundings, we had a good idea of what to expect, but this year still managed to exceed all our expectations. Arriving a day early gave us time to socialise with content creators, media representatives, and guests, many of whom arrived in stunning cars of their own. A spontaneous photoshoot at Apollo Racing’s Cars & Coffee meet led to a surprise encounter with a designer responsible for the very RS6 we drove in!

The event itself stood out for its diverse lineup of participants. From Audi’s Q6 e-tron concept making its debut to Polestar’s trio of rally-inspired cars, there was something for every enthusiast. Legends like Jeff Zwart, Andreas Preuninger, Alois Ruf, and Walter Röhrl were spotted in the crowd, adding to the event’s prestige. GP Elite showcased classic rally Subarus, including Group A Imprezas and an S5 WRC, making for an epic throwback to rally history.

Thanks to near-perfect conditions, the Skijöring contest went ahead, with Michael’s Baja Bug and the 959 EVO stealing the show. The Flying Bulls P-51 Mustang soared above the venue multiple times, delivering a stunning aerial display and a soundtrack to match.

A huge congratulations to Ferdi and the entire organising team for pulling off an event that will be remembered for years. We’re already looking forward to becoming F.A.T.-er together next year!