Another record-breaking auction, and once again, it’s a Mercedes-Benz. After the Uhlenhaut Coupé became the most expensive car ever sold in 2022 for €135 million, RM Sotheby’s has now set a new benchmark. The 1954 Mercedes W 196 R streamliner has officially become the most expensive racing car in history, fetching an astonishing €51 million at an exclusive auction.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum required funds to modernise its facilities and restore its collection of 180 iconic vehicles. As part of this effort, they parted ways with one of their most valuable exhibits: the 1954 Mercedes W 196 R, a legendary car that once claimed victory at the Argentine Grand Prix. RM Sotheby’s chose not to auction this historic race car at prestigious events such as Paris, Pebble Beach, or Dubai. Instead, a one-of-a-kind auction was held in an exclusive setting, where the car, once driven by Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, fetched €51,155,000, setting a new world record for a racing car.

“This car, with chassis number 00009/54, is absolutely unique, and a conventional auction event wouldn’t have been the right venue,” explained Peter Haynes of RM Sotheby’s in London. “Even though the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was selling it, its history is inseparably linked to Mercedes-Benz, making this museum the perfect setting for a single-car auction.”

At least one bidder was physically present at the Mercedes-Benz Museum, while others placed their bids remotely via RM Sotheby’s representatives, often after weeks of negotiations. Under the spotlight, the silver Mercedes W 196 R streamliner, adorned with race number 16, sat centre stage. Conducting the auction was Sholto Gilbertson, who brought down the hammer after 14 minutes, announcing: “Sold for €46.5 million.” With buyer’s premium and tax included, the final price rose to an astonishing €51,155,000.

Unlike typical auctions featuring multiple items, this exclusive sale revolved around a single car. Prospective buyers had to pre-register, receiving a unique bidder number for placing their offers. The winning bid belonged to number 6128, but the identity of the buyer remains strictly confidential. The bidding process followed a structured path, increasing in increments from €20 million to €46.5 million, leaving no doubt that the Uhlenhaut Coupé’s 2022 record would remain unchallenged.

“This outcome isn’t surprising, as a Formula 1 Grand Prix car is far more specialised than a road-going model, which appeals to a broader market,” noted Peter Haynes.

While extensive preparation was required for the sale, auctioneer Sholto Gilbertson’s role was relatively straightforward. Only a handpicked group of elite collectors had been meticulously vetted in advance, with most participating via telephone bidding.

“There is only a very select group of individuals worldwide capable of acquiring such an exceptional racing machine,” explained Peter Haynes. “Our experts spent months identifying and approaching potential buyers, ensuring that only serious contenders were involved.”

Even Mercedes-Benz and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum remain unaware of the buyer’s identity, as confidentiality is paramount in such high-stakes transactions. While some expected the car to fetch €60 million or more, the final €51.15 million still marks an unprecedented achievement.

After 14 tense minutes, relief spread across the room. Marcus Breitschwert, head of Mercedes-Benz Classic, and the RM Sotheby’s team were delighted that months of preparation had resulted in such a historic sale.

The new owner now possesses a true automotive unicorn. The W 196 R is the only example of its kind in private hands. Before the auction, the monoposto underwent extensive evaluation, ensuring that its new custodian would face no unexpected surprises.

Unlike the Uhlenhaut Coupé, which was sold by Mercedes-Benz, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum had been the owner of this priceless race car since 1965, when it was gifted by Mercedes-Benz. For the past six decades, it remained one of the museum’s crown jewels, displayed just a stone’s throw from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Now, it will disappear into the private collection of an unknown buyer—wherever in the world that may be.