The 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring expands BMW M’s high-performance lineup with a sharper, more potent version of its acclaimed estate model. Designed for both the racetrack and the road, it delivers an unrivalled blend of power, agility, and practicality. BMW’s engineers have enhanced the M3 Touring’s chassis, aerodynamics, and powertrain to extract even more performance. The M3 CS Touring is priced at 152.900 EUR inkl. 19% MWST in the German market.

Under the carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic bonnet, a 3.0-litre straight-six engine produces 550 PS and 650 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an M xDrive system, ensuring maximum traction. Acceleration is remarkable for a car in this class: 0-100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds, while 200 km/h is reached in 11.7 seconds.

The BMW M3 CS Touring will make its global debut at the iconic Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia on 30 January 2025 as part of the Bathurst 12-Hour endurance race. The car will be built in limited numbers, with production starting in March 2025. It will be available in key markets including Europe, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, with Germany being the primary sales region. Manufactured at BMW’s Munich facility, the M3 CS Touring joins the M3 saloon and standard Touring models in the brand’s elite 3-Series based performance lineup. This limited production run will ensure the car remains a rare and desirable collector’s piece.

The 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbocharged engine in the M3 CS Touring is directly derived from BMW’s motorsport expertise. A reinforced crankcase, lightweight forged crankshaft, and 3D-printed cylinder head core contribute to improved durability and performance. With increased boost pressure up to 2.1 bar and optimised ECU mapping, power output surpasses the M3 Competition Touring by an additional 20 PS. Peak power arrives at 6,250 rpm, while the redline stretches to 7,200 rpm. A strengthened engine mount improves responsiveness, translating to sharper throttle inputs. The M Sport exhaust system, with its titanium silencer and quad black tailpipes, delivers an aggressive soundtrack tailored to each driving mode.

The M3 CS Touring features an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with three selectable shift modes. Carbon-fibre paddle shifters allow quick gear changes, while the Drivelogic system fine-tunes response for road or track conditions. BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal power distribution between the front and rear wheels. The rear-biased setup enhances agility, and in 4WD Sport mode, even more torque is sent to the rear axle. For maximum thrills and big smokey slides, drivers can select 2WD mode, fully disengaging the front wheels for an unfiltered rear-wheel-drive experience.

The M Adaptive Suspension is tuned for precision, with electronically controlled dampers tailored for high-speed stability. Steering response is sharpened with M Servotronic assistance and variable-ratio settings. The M Dynamic Mode (MDM) allows for controlled drifts, ideal for track days. Braking performance is exceptional, thanks to M Compound brakes with six-piston front calipers. Optional M Carbon-Ceramic brakes provide superior fade resistance, finished in either red or gold. The car sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels, available in Gold Bronze or Matte Black, wrapped in “track focused” Michelin rubber.

Weight reduction is central to the M3 CS Touring’s philosophy, with extensive carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components. The bonnet, roof, front splitter, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and bucket seats are all crafted from CFRP. This results in a 15 kg weight saving over the M3 Competition Touring.

Inside, M Carbon bucket seats provide outstanding lateral support and feature illuminated CS badging. The Alcantara-wrapped M steering wheel includes a red centre marker, reinforcing the car’s track-ready persona. Red CS badging on the dashboard and centre console further highlight its exclusivity. Outside, the BMW M3 CS Touring stands out with unique styling cues inspired by BMW’s race cars. The frameless M kidney grille, finished in black with red accents, gives the car a menacing presence. Yellow LED headlights, reminiscent of BMW’s GT racing cars, enhance its motorsport aesthetic. Customers can choose from British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Frozen Solid White, and Sapphire Black. A gloss-black roof and carbon-fibre rear spoiler complete the aggressive look. Red detailing on the front and rear model badging further distinguishes it from the standard M3 Touring.

The M3 CS Touring features the latest BMW iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, controlled via a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The system integrates the M Drift Analyser, M Lap Timer, and a 10-stage M Traction Control for track settings.

Bringing together track-ready performance with everyday versatility, the BMW M3 CS Touring offers 550 PS, all-wheel drive, and a top speed of 300 km/h. Its limited production status and exclusive features ensure collectibility, making it one of the most desirable high-performance estates ever built.