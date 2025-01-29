The 2025 BMW iX continues to push the boundaries for electric vehicles with its striking design, improved range, and luxurious features. Improving on its predecessor, the updated model offers refined powertrain options and impressive efficiency improvements. With a maximum WLTP range of 701 kilometres, the iX xDrive60 boasts segment leading range with long-distance capability. BMW’s latest EfficientDynamics package enhances energy efficiency, ensuring the iX remains competitive in electric mobility.

The new BMW iX comes in three variants: the xDrive45, xDrive60, and the high-performance M70 xDrive. These models produce 300 kW (408 PS), 400 kW (544 PS), and 485 kW (659 PS), respectively. The M70 xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest iX ever produced. All models feature dual electric motors, providing all-wheel drive and improved traction.

The updated exterior design of the 2025 BMW iX highlights its modern, minimalist aesthetic. The signature kidney grille has been reimagined with a more intricate frame and optional Iconic Glow lighting. Adaptive LED headlights now feature vertical daytime running lights and dynamic turn indicators, enhancing road presence.

Customers can further personalise the iX with an optional M Sport Package, which adds aggressive styling elements and exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels. For the first time, BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels in the iX lineup. The expanded colour palette includes new options like Arctic Race Blue, Dune Grey, and Space Silver.

The 2025 BMW iX benefits from significant advancements in battery and charging technology. The xDrive45’s battery now offers 94.8 kWh capacity, a 30% increase, while the xDrive60 and M70 xDrive models provide over 109 kWh. With these improvements, the iX delivers up to 40% more range compared to previous models.

DC fast charging capabilities have also been enhanced, with the xDrive45 now supporting 175 kW and the other models capable of up to 195 kW. This enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. Additionally, BMW’s optimised charging software ensures efficient energy usage and faster charging times.

Inside, the 2025 BMW iX combines progressive design with cutting-edge technology. The cabin features premium materials, optional M multifunction seats, and a Sky Lounge panoramic roof. The BMW Operating System 8.5 powers the curved infotainment display, offering intuitive touch and voice controls. New digital services, including in-car gaming and video streaming, elevate the driving experience.

The M70 xDrive variant comes with exclusive interior upgrades, including an anthracite roof lining and customisable trim options. Advanced driver-assistance systems, such as the Autobahn Assistant and Park Assistant Professional, further enhance convenience and safety.

The 2025 BMW iX represents the future of BMW’s luxury electric vehicles, offering an strong combination of range, performance, and technology. With its redefined design, improved efficiency, and enhanced driving dynamics, the new iX will aim to lead the segment. This model reaffirms BMW’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility, setting new benchmarks for performance and luxury.