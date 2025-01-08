Porsche have introduced the updated 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S gains a power boost and design cues from the Turbo model, enhancing performance, all without a hybrid battery.

The 2025 992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S now delivers 473bhp from its turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six engine, a 29bhp increase over its predecessor. This power hike, achieved through new turbochargers and optimised cooling, enables the Carrera S to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 307 km/h. Positioned between the Carrera T and GTS T-Hybrid, it matches the previous GTS in performance.

992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S 1 of 8

The exterior borrows design elements from the Turbo, featuring wider rear arches and larger air intakes. Standard features include 20/21-inch staggered alloy wheels, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and a sport exhaust with silver tips. Enhanced brakes—408mm discs at the front and 380mm at the rear—offer exceptional stopping power. Optional upgrades include ceramic discs, lowered sports suspension with rear steering, and optimised hydraulic dampers. There is no option of a manual gearbox with an 8-speed PDK being offered as standard.

Inside, the changes are subtle but offer more luxury, with expanded leather upholstery options. As standard there are no rear seats, they are offered as a no cost options. Priced from £119,800 for the coupé and £129,800 for the cabriolet, the 2025 Carrera S combines enhanced performance, refined aesthetics, and premium features.