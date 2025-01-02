This comparison of the BMW M3 Touring and Audi RS4 Avant is more scientific than it appears, despite their 500+ horsepower engines and big slides. The test, conducted by our hero, Jonathan Benson at Tyre Reviews, used both cars fitted with Pirelli P Zero winter tyres in identical sizes (275/35-19). The BMW boasts 503 horsepower, outmatching the Audi’s 444, though the RS4’s lighter weight plays a role on icy surfaces.

Acceleration tests on snow and ice, with traction control on and off, produced mixed results. The M3 excelled with assists on, while the Audi dominated in sport modes where assistance systems were knocked back. With traction completely disabled, both cars simply spun their wheels. When it came to handling, the Audi’s Quattro system prioritised precision, offering tidy, controlled cornering. Conversely, the BMW’s rear-biased system delivered a lively, tail-happy experience requiring more driver input. Despite their differences, lap times were identical after averaging results across multiple runs and drivers.

Ultimately, the better all-wheel-drive system depends on your preference for excitement versus control. Both cars showcased their unique strengths in this frosty face-off.