Once a military vehicle on Beetle underpinnings, the VW 181 evolved into a cult classic in 1970s America. A journey from Charlotte to Los Angeles reveals why the “Thing,” especially in yellow, still captures hearts today.

A Car That’s a Thing

In the US, no one calls the VW 181 by its official name. Known affectionately as “the Thing,” it embodies quirky charm and unrelenting practicality. With its unmistakable boxy shape and unassuming aesthetics, the Thing isn’t conventionally beautiful, but it’s undeniably captivating. Sporting a bright yellow finish, this 181 garnered waves, smiles, and thumbs up from bystanders as it sputtered out of Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning a four-day, 2,800-mile journey across 11 states to Los Angeles.

From Army Duty to Cult Icon

Initially designed in the late 1960s for military use, the VW 181 was a stripped-down, four-door utility vehicle lacking both all-wheel drive and significant ground clearance. It resembled the wartime Kübelwagen so closely that many still use the name interchangeably. In the US, however, the 181 quickly gained traction as a recreational vehicle, rebranded as the Safari, before the moniker “Thing” stuck permanently.

Its charm lies in its simplicity: a 1.6-litre flat-four engine producing 44 PS, a lightweight design, and a PVC roof. These attributes made it a cult classic in 1970s America, especially in surf towns and among outdoor enthusiasts. Though its run was short-lived, the Thing remains a symbol of freedom, fun, and quirkiness—a sentiment that lingers on this road trip.

A Southern Adventure

The journey kicked off in Charlotte, meandering through the rolling hills of the Pisgah National Forest and small towns like Sparta, where locals greeted the yellow convertible with enthusiasm. The Thing isn’t built for speed, cruising best at 50-60 mph, where the engine’s hum feels less strained.

Each stop at small-town diners and lakeside rest areas brought nostalgic smiles and questions from passersby. The yellow paint job garnered plenty of attention, with even police officers offering approving nods.

Musical Milestones and Desert Landscapes

The road trip included a pilgrimage to Memphis, Tennessee, home of Elvis Presley’s Graceland. From there, the journey headed westward through the stark beauty of Texas and New Mexico, passing landmarks like the Very Large Array—a vast array of radio telescopes set against an otherworldly landscape.

As temperatures fluctuated wildly, the Thing’s rudimentary comforts became apparent. Its thin vinyl seats, lack of heating, and modest storage made long stretches challenging, especially in the cold desert nights. Yet, the Thing’s charm made up for its discomforts, earning admiration at every stop.

The Final Stretch

Crossing into California, the Thing breezed through the Joshua Tree National Park and Palm Springs before arriving in the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles. After 4,500 kilometres and countless waves, nods, and conversations, the Thing proved why it remains a beloved icon.

Its journey from army utility to cultural phenomenon is a testament to its enduring appeal. Whether in Malibu or Memphis, the VW 181 bridges generations, bringing smiles wherever it goes.