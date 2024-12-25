It’s rare you get into a car in 2024, drive a few metres and immediately feel as if it is a totally unique experience. It doesn’t take long to conclude that the 4.0 naturally aspirated, no nonsense flat 6 in the the 718 Porsche Spyder RS is totally unhinged and reassuringly old skool, particularly when you consider the engine nestled away in the middle of the 718 and the backside of the 911 GT3/RS/ST will be no more after one last howl in the 992.2 generation. To me, this is the most raw application of the engine with first blew minds back in the 991.1 GT3 when in 3.8 guise. It was the first time a Porsche GT product had a needle that hit that magic 9k in an age when particulate filters weren’t really a thing to mute that metallic, mechanical wail.

Thats not to say the 992 ST does not sound good, it still delivers a noise that turns heads hundreds of metres away whilst behind the wheel the driver is learning how to manage gear changes without the magic assistance of auto blip. And that’s an experience that offers a different level of interaction with the 4.0 engine and it’s featherweight flywheel that offers one of the fastest revving, zingiest experiences of any modern car.

In the Spyder RS, as well as its coupe twin – the GT4 RS, are defined by the altered air intakes which are extremely close to an ear of both driver and passenger. The sound is nothing short of a masterpiece of mechanical harmony. It starts with a sharp, purposeful bark, setting the tone for a sensory experience that grabs your attention immediately. Sitting just behind your ears, the engine’s six individual throttle bodies eagerly gulp air, creating a mix of sounds. The lightweight internals and solid lifters deliver rapid-fire responsiveness. Even at idle, it’s a visceral experience, with every press of the throttle producing distinct and intoxicating sounds.

As the revs climb, the engine transitions from a raspy growl in the mid-range to a high-pitched, brutal wail near the redline, the cabin really buzzes with the different frequencies. It’s not just about outright speed, though the Spyder RS achieves 0-100 km/h in a blistering 3.4 seconds. Each movement of the accelerator pedal unlocks nuanced changes in tone, creating a feeling of connection and control. At full throttle, the intake noise dominates.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS 1 of 9

The shorter gearing of the PDK transmission enhances the experience, allowing you to exploit the engine’s performance without reaching jails speeds. Whether accelerating out of a corner or cruising on a winding road, the soundscape is dynamic and enthralling, making every journey an event. This is an engine that pulses and offers a different experience, texture and tone throughout the rev rage of each ratio, something is so rare to feel in this age.

The only sensory experience we have felt in a recent new car which could offer such a blend of audible variety was in a GMA T.50, a car which costs more than 10x a 718 RS with an extensive options list.

The entire 718 model range is soon to be replaced by a new EV platform, the 718 RS models are the final send off for combustion Boxster & Caymans and the 992.2 911 will be the last car to use the purely NA 4.0 engine. It has been improved with revised cylinder heads now incorporate the sharper camshafts from the RS, enhancing high-rev performance and overall dynamism.

However, in order to meet significantly stricter exhaust standards, the system features two particulate filters and four (!) catalytic converters. While such components would suggest a more muted exhaust note, Porsche insists that the result is a “gripping soundscape.” Whether it lives up to this claim remains to be seen, but it is safe to say that the 718 Spyder RS & GT4 RS will be remembered as the most bombastic and visceral models to have housed what may would consider one of the most exciting, intoxicating and impressive water-cooled engines to have ever been built.