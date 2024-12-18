There has never been a shortage of Porsche 911 variants in the model family. From coupés, cabriolets, and Targas, to Turbos, Ts, and GT3s, there is almost always a configuration to suit anyone seeking a premium two-door sports car.

In late 2022, as the world emerged from a global pandemic and the confines of home, Porsche unveiled what many consider one of the most intriguing lifestyle-oriented sports cars ever: the 992 Porsche 911 Dakar. Its name and the ‘Roughroads’ cough-Rothmans-cough livery paid homage to the Paris-Dakar-conquering Porsche 953.

Living with a Dakar for a few days is a joy. It is clear that the ethos of creating a 911 with off-road capabilities brings numerous benefits for usability, with few compromises.

The most striking detail of the Porsche 911 Dakar is its ground clearance. It sits 50 mm higher than a standard 911 Carrera S with sports suspension. Using its lift system, the clearance increases by an additional 30 mm, achieving ramp angles akin to a Cayenne. The four-corner lift system is not merely for navigating obstacles at low speeds but is an integral part of the re-tuned suspension. The high-level setting supports off-road adventures at speeds of up to 170 km/h. Beyond this, the car automatically lowers back to its normal height.

992 Porsche 911 Dakar 1 of 9

The drawbacks? As expected, the Dakar feels slightly less connected when pushing on. There remains acceptable feedback, but the steering lacks the sharp precision of other 992 911s. However, this does not diminish its performance; the Dakar is still impressively fast, especially when raised to high-level mode. Another negative point comes inside the cabin where there you would have expected Porsche to have been a touch more creative. A missed opportunity to flex their Exclusive Manufaktur programme with exotic materials or even bespoke seat fabrics as seen in cars such as the 992 S/T and Sport Classic.

Under the bonnet is the lively flat-six from the 911 GTS models. The 3.0-litre bi-turbo six-cylinder engine produces 473 bhp (353 kW) and 570 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds. Its top speed, limited by all-terrain tyres, is 240 km/h. Two new driving modes—Rally and Offroad—enhance the Dakar’s off-road prowess. Rally mode offers rear-focused all-wheel drive for loose surfaces, while Offroad mode maximises clearance. Both modes include Rally Launch Control, enabling dramatic launches with 20% wheel slippage.

Standard features include an eight-speed PDK gearbox, Porsche all-wheel drive, rear-axle steering, dynamic engine mounts from the 911 GT3, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). This interplay ensures the Dakar is as adept on gravel as Porsche claims it is on the Nordschleife.

Should you consider a used Dakar over a 992 GTS? With all 2,500 units sold, the Dakar is a rare gem. Its fun factor, exclusivity, and ability to redefine how a 911 can be used make it an enticing proposition. As with any limited-run Porsche, values are strong and likely to hold. The Dakar invites owners to explore terrains never before associated with a 911, all backed by Porsche’s reliability and warranty.