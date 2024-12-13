The legendary Porsche Carrera GT has proven that even icons can get better with time. Recently, the supercar improved its Nürburgring lap time by a staggering 16 seconds. This achievement was made possible thanks to a set of specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The original 2004 lap time of 7:32.44 was reduced to an impressive 7:16.04, highlighting the impact of modern rubber on performance.

These new tyres, built to fit the Carrera GT’s unique specifications, combine cutting-edge materials with optimised tread patterns to deliver superior grip and precision. Unlike the original tyres, which were designed nearly two decades ago, the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres are engineered for high performance under extreme conditions. Porsche test driver Jörg Bergmeister piloted the car during the record-setting run, demonstrating how advancements in tyre technology can unlock untapped potential in classic supercars.

The Carrera GT, powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V10 producing 612 PS, remains one of the most revered supercars ever built. While its powertrain and chassis have stood the test of time, the new tyres offer a reminder of how critical grip and stability are for extracting maximum performance. Bergmeister noted how the tyres enhanced the car’s balance, particularly in Nürburgring’s high-speed corners, allowing the Carrera GT to handle more aggressively without sacrificing control.

This remarkable achievement showcases how innovation in tyre technology can breathe new life into ageing icons. Owners of the Carrera GT can now opt for these tyres, blending the car’s timeless engineering with modern advancements. Porsche’s latest experiment underscores the Carrera GT’s enduring capabilities but also cements its legacy as one of the all-time greats, a masterpiece capable of evolving with the times.