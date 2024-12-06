That’s right—McLaren has won GTspirit’s Car of the Year Award, and it’s the tried-and-true formula of a big V8 that has taken the crown. While the Artura wasn’t far behind, there’s a ferocity to the 750S that demands a different mindset compared to its hybrid V6 sibling. The 750S gives you butterflies in your stomach and a rush of adrenaline like nothing else we drove in 2025.

We fell in love with the 750S Coupe and Spider during the global test drive in Spain earlier in 2024, but it took a rainy, damp, and muddy British B-road blast to remind us just how magical the 750S truly is.

750S Spider 1 of 12

December isn’t the ideal time to be driving a 750S with the roof stowed. Narrow roads coated in a glossy mix of manure and rotting leaves don’t exactly favor the Pirelli P Zeros on the rear axle as they try to channel 740bhp (750PS) and 800Nm of torque onto a surface as slick as a banana skin.

And yet, this is where the 750S revealed its sense of humor. Yes, it’s razor-sharp and utterly focused on the track, but out here, it’s about a different kind of connection. The steering, already good on circuit, becomes almost telepathic on these sheep-filled roads. While it doesn’t quite deliver the raw feel of the 720S, it’s easily among the best steering setups on the market today. The chassis is delightfully playful, and the boosty V8 delivers its torque so predictably that you can light up the rear wheels in almost any gear around even the shallowest bends. It should feel terrifying, but instead, it’s hilarious, approachable, and endlessly entertaining.

1 of 10

The perfection of the seating position, combined with the car’s precise, tangible responses to steering or throttle inputs, makes the 750S utterly addictive to drive. You can’t help but keep smiling as you ride that outrageous wave of torque, even as the Pirellis struggle to keep up with their one job. The McLaren 750S is bonkers in the best possible way—a step closer to the unhinged 765LT with its terrifically short gearing, while remaining usable enough to serve as a daily driver if you so desire.

The 750S brings lightly updated aesthetics, faster steering, larger brakes, and advanced dampers to the table. While it retains a familial resemblance to its predecessors, it’s a distinct machine in its own right—sharper, more focused, and edgier, yet still civilised and composed on the road. A worthy winner of our Car of The Year award.