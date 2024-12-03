Audi’s S6 Avant e-tron, delivering 370 kW (503 PS) with an extra boost of up to 405 kW (551 PS) using Launch Control, brings Audi’s signature performance to the EV arena. This sleek estate combines practicality with power, taking on the likes of the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring, which boasts a formidable 442 kW (601 PS). Distinguishing itself further, the S6 Avant e-tron features Audi’s new illuminated red rings, reinforcing its dynamic identity.

Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the S6 Avant e-tron packs a 94.9 kWh net battery capacity, promising a WLTP range of up to 647 km. Real-world conditions may temper these figures; during testing, the vehicle displayed a 418 km range at 98% charge. Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) at the rear and an asynchronous motor (ASM) at the front, the powertrain balances efficiency and performance, engaging the front motor only when necessary to minimise drag.

2025 Audi S6 Avant e-tron 1 of 16

Measuring 4.93 metres in length and 1.92 metres in width, the S6 Avant e-tron maintains proportions similar to its combustion-engine predecessor. Its 502-litre boot (expanding to 1,422 litres with the rear seats down) falls slightly short of the diesel-powered S6 Avant TDI but offers a 27-litre frunk for extra storage. Like its ICE counterpart, the S6 e-tron can tow up to 2.1 tonnes, though such loads halve its range.

Audi’s engineers have refined the chassis, equipping the S6 e-tron with a reworked five-link front suspension and adaptive air springs as standard. The ride height is lowered—18 mm at the front and 25 mm at the rear—compared to the standard A6 e-tron. While its sporty suspension and thicker stabilisers enhance handling, some dynamic features, such as active torque vectoring and a rear differential lock, are reserved for future RS variants.

The S6 e-tron accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 240 km/h, electronically limited to leave room for the RS model. On a test route climbing to 2,300 metres, energy consumption averaged 23.2 kWh/100 km, above Audi’s official figure of 17.9 kWh/100 km.

Inside, the S6 e-tron offers a digital-first experience, featuring curved displays: an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, and a 10.9-inch passenger display. The augmented reality head-up display further enhances convenience. A standout feature is the panoramic glass roof, which can toggle between opaque and tinted modes or create a pergola effect with alternating segments. However, optional extras like this add to the base price of €101,150, matching the BMW i5 M60 Touring.

The Audi S6 Avant e-tron is a compelling electric estate, combining ample power, luxurious comfort, and practical features. However, while its ride and refinement impress, the absence of some advanced dynamics leaves room for improvement. With the RS variant on the horizon, Audi enthusiasts can expect an even sharper performer to follow.