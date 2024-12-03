Jaguar has unveiled the Type 00, a 5-metre-long electric coupé limousine, heralding a bold new chapter for the brand. Slated for release in 2026, the Type 00 takes centre stage in Jaguar’s renaissance, showcasing a fresh, polarising design and a commitment to electric mobility. Its debut at Art Miami was not just an auto show but a cultural statement, celebrating Jaguar’s reinvention amidst a wave of colourful art and controversy.

The Type 00 isn’t merely a car—it’s a bold design manifesto. Created under Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern, its imposing design breaks away from traditional Jaguar aesthetics. Featuring a long hood, monumental front grille, and a striking lamellar rear, the Type 00 redefines what a Jaguar can be. With its 23-inch wheels and commanding proportions, it evokes comparisons to Rolls-Royce and even cinematic icons like The Green Hornet. Forget British understatement—this is Jaguar with unapologetic flair.

The Type 00 is all-electric, boasting up to 1,000 PS, all-wheel drive, and rear-wheel steering. Built on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) platform, it promises a WLTP range of 770 km. Charging is lightning-fast: an 800-volt system allows 350 kW chargers to add 320 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Inside, the purist design extends to a luxurious, high-tech cabin. Minimalistic yet elegant, it swaps the iconic leaping Jaguar logo for a fresh “JR” emblem, aligning with Jaguar’s new branding. The interior exudes futuristic sophistication, but Jaguar acknowledges that its bold styling—debuting in vibrant Miami Pink and London Blue—may not appeal universally.

Jaguar’s gamble with the Type 00 signals its determination to stand out in the electric luxury market, targeting rivals like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. While it aims to polarise, it also offers a tantalising glimpse into the brand’s future.

For traditionalists and modernists alike, Jaguar’s reinvention is a conversation starter.