Bentley is bridging the gap until its first electric models herald a new era, making the wait easier with plug-in hybrids like the Flying Spur Speed. This model blends opulent luxury with impressive performance and reasonable efficiency—plus it offers all-electric driving.

For Bentley’s discerning clientele, the loss of the iconic W12 engines is a bitter pill, as these provided not only unparalleled charisma but also thrilling performance. The revamped Flying Spur, billed as a four-door super sports car, lives up to its bold claims. Powered by the same platform and drivetrain as the Continental GT Speed, it delivers a formidable 575 kW (782 PS) and 1,000 Nm of torque. That’s 147 PS more than the outgoing W12 model—a sizeable upgrade, though many customers would likely trade this for the return of the majestic 12 cylinders.

The Flying Spur Speed PHEV is Bentley’s most powerful four-door model ever. It sprints to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and can pulverise the 300 km/h barrier with ease. But it also offers the versatility of a plug-in hybrid. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 441 kW (600 PS), is supplemented by a 140 kW (190 PS) electric motor discreetly located in the transmission tunnel, adding 450 Nm of torque for everyday use.

Together, these components provide exceptional acceleration and confident power delivery, aided by all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. The additional 25.9 kWh battery pack, integrated into the rear underbody, not only enables over 75 km of pure electric range but also enhances weight distribution to a near-perfect 48.3:51.7 ratio, which becomes evident during spirited driving.

While electric-only operation is a welcome feature, many Flying Spur customers will value the reduced fuel consumption and extended range of over 800 km even more. In urban and highway settings, the hybrid can glide silently at speeds of up to 140 km/h. The serene cruising experience is enhanced by supremely comfortable seats, equipped with massage functions and temperature monitoring. The Flying Spur isn’t as cosseting as a Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series, or Rolls-Royce Ghost. It’s more dynamic and driver-focused, evident in its firmer ride and less indulgent rear-seat comfort. Those seeking the pinnacle of luxury might opt for the Mulliner edition, starting at just under €300,000.

Priced from €276,800, the Flying Spur Speed Plug-in Hybrid excels with its combination of elegance, craftsmanship, and spirited V8 performance. It’s a driver’s car, less of a chauffeur’s sanctuary. That said, there’s a lingering desire for a modern Mulsanne—a Bentley counterpart to the Rolls-Royce Ghost or Maybach S-Class, ideally powered by an electrified W12. Yet, such dreams may remain confined to Crewe’s past. Meanwhile, occupants can bask in the Flying Spur’s unmatched interior luxury, where even a 2,200-watt sound system can barely drown out its serene refinement. Its only real shortcoming? A modest 346-litre boot.