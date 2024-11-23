Unsurprisingly, the best way to enjoy a new Mini is with a petrol engine. For extra joy, press the rear-view mirror button and open the convertible roof. Let the sunshine in!

Convertible options are increasingly disappearing, especially in smaller vehicle segments. Yet, Mini continues to embrace open-top driving with an electric fabric roof for its latest generation. A great decision! Few cars can match the joy of the Mini Cooper S Convertible, which has retained its charming character while improving over time. However, it’s puzzling why Mini has discontinued the once-popular leather upholstery, especially for the convertible. Instead, sun-loving drivers are left with less luxurious faux leather seats, which fail to match the look and feel of the previous premium leather options.

2025 Mini Cooper S Cabrio 1 of 18

The textile-covered dashboard is polarising, as are the door panels and other trims, which could feel more refined for this premium entry-level vehicle. But these quirks don’t detract from the Mini Cooper S’s core appeal—pure driving pleasure. Unlike some electric models, there’s no sluggish charging or capped top speeds here. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers lively performance with 150 kW (204 PS) and 300 Nm of torque, translating to quick, responsive acceleration. The front-wheel-drive car handles impressively, taking just 6.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h and maxing out at 237 km/h. Fuel consumption is a reasonable 6.5 litres of premium petrol per 100 km—acceptable for such spirited performance.

For most buyers, the entry-level Mini Cooper Convertible with 120 kW (163 PS) will suffice. It’s slightly slower than the Cooper S but still reaches a respectable 220 km/h. Starting at €35,650, the Mini Cooper S Convertible doesn’t need to be driven at top speed to deliver enjoyment. Its firm suspension, precise steering, and solid body rigidity ensure a pleasurable ride, even on rough roads or longer journeys. Enhanced sound insulation adds to the comfort. On colder days, you can use the wind deflector behind the front seats or partially open the electric fabric roof in sunroof mode.

Inside, playful features like illuminated graphics projected onto the dashboard from units behind the central dial add a modern twist to the ambient lighting. While the sharp, 24cm circular display is now familiar, the cheap-feeling pop-up plastic screen for the head-up display remains a disappointment.

Rear seats are best reserved for carrying jackets or bags, as they offer little room for passengers. Boot space is also limited, ranging from 160 to 215 litres, and the compact size makes loading and unloading a challenge. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Mini Cooper S Convertible delivers a unique blend of charm, performance, and top-down fun that few rivals can match.