The Audi SQ6 boasts an impressive 360 kW / 489 PS, but how does the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro fare with 75 kW / 102 PS less under the bonnet?

To “S” or not to “S,” that is the question. Apologies to the great English playwright Shakespeare for this adaptation of Hamlet’s famous soliloquy, but the context here is all about Audi—specifically, the Q6 e-tron models, rather than the vengeance of a Danish prince. It raises a relevant question: how much power is enough? For petrol engines, the answer is straightforward: those seeking extra power, a sportier chassis, and a significant boost in torque usually opt for the S or even the RS model.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron 1 of 17

However, the distinctions blur when it comes to electric models like the Q6 e-tron. In the past, achieving high power outputs required serious engineering effort. Now, with electric motors, power delivery and torque are instant, making the difference less noticeable. The advantage of immediate acceleration is present, even with fewer newton metres. Moreover, considering that Audi’s chassis tuning differences are now minimal due to stringent cost considerations, the question of power becomes even more intriguing.

Let’s first examine the price difference. The Audi SQ6 e-tron starts at a minimum of €93,800, which is €19,100 more than the Q6 e-tron quattro we tested, equipped with 140 kW / 190 PS and 275 Nm at the front, plus 280 kW / 381 PS and 580 Nm at the rear, totalling a combined output of 285 kW / 387 PS. So, what do you get for the extra cost? The S version offers 360 kW / 489 PS with identical torque distribution. Audi remains coy about disclosing a combined torque figure, likely because the PSM electric motor at the rear axle takes priority, while the ASM motor at the front only kicks in as needed. We tested both versions on twisty country roads and uphill stretches and were quite impressed with their agility.

The basic suspension setup is the same across all Q6 e-tron variants. The S model, however, features firmer tuning and sits 25 millimetres lower. Yet, it doesn’t feel overly stiff. Conversely, the standard Q6 e-tron quattro isn’t overly soft and doesn’t handle like a wobbly Citroën 2CV (apologies to the 2CV fans). In fact, even the “normal” Q6 handles straight roads and tight bends impressively. There’s no limited-slip differential or the Porsche Macan E’s performance rear axle on offer, regardless of the badge on the back. Our real-world consumption averaged 21.4 kWh/100 km, slightly higher than Audi’s claimed figure of 19.7 kWh/100 km. The 100 kWh battery (with 94.9 kWh usable capacity) offers a maximum range of up to 625 kilometres. Charging performance matches the SQ6, thanks to 800-volt technology. It takes around 21 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% at a rapid charging station, while an AC wall box offers a disappointing maximum of 11 kW, leading to a full charge in around 10 hours.

The Q6 e-tron’s standard features differ slightly from its more powerful sibling. This model comes with standard 18-inch wheels (compared to the SQ6’s 20-inch) and standard seats (sport seats in the SQ6). For all the details, you’ll need to trawl through the 152-page price list. The interior is otherwise nearly identical, with curved screens, including an 11.9-inch digital cockpit and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen. An optional augmented reality head-up display projects a virtual 88-inch screen onto the road ahead. Audi’s decision to keep the automatic gear selector in the centre console may not appeal to everyone. The infotainment runs on the E3 architecture with PPE platform software version 1.2. There’s ample space in the 4.77-metre-long electric SUV, including plenty of legroom in the rear and a boot capacity of 526 litres, expanding to 1,529 litres with the rear seats folded down. Additionally, there’s a front trunk (frunk) offering 64 litres of extra storage.

In conclusion, the Audi Q6 e-tron may not have the power of the SQ6, but for many, it is more than good enough.