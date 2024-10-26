One look at its broad front and it’s clear: this isn’t one to mess with. The new BMW M5 is bulkier, sportier, and more imposing than ever. Its V8 turbo power with electric support delivers stunning performance – and a hefty weight.

High performance in the executive class? Naturally, the BMW M5 springs to mind. Broad stance, fierce gaze, and massive power – nothing new for the sports car fan who loves the Porsche 911 or BMW M4 but also needs to transport a family. The latest generation, internally known as G90, catapults its passengers visually and technically into another league – thanks to its launch mode. The base engine is well-known: a 4.4-litre V8 with turbocharging, already producing around 600 PS on its own. However, the new M5 – offered once more in both saloon and estate versions – now boasts an electric boost. An electric motor cleverly hidden in the eight-speed automatic transmission bell housing contributes an additional 145 kW / 197 PS, providing exhilarating thrust and a cleaner conscience.

In electric mode, or with a lighter touch on the accelerator, the electric motor alone provides quiet propulsion up to 140 km/h. With a substantial 450 Nm of torque, the saloon accelerates purely on electric power more impressively than one might expect. The core of the hybrid drive is finely balanced to work harmoniously with the throaty V8 engine, making both the M5 saloon and Touring variant elite sports cars – with room for up to five people. From a standstill, the all-wheel-drive M5 hits 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, reaching 200 km/h in just under eleven seconds. These figures may mean little in everyday use but are sure to elicit respectful, perhaps envious nods from friends. Push it hard, and this luxury saloon can blast along the Autobahn at speeds up to 305 km/h, all while offering an exceptional comfort level that’s hard to match. The superb handling, balanced weight distribution, and ability to seamlessly alternate between cruising and high-speed thrills owe much to the substantial 2.5-tonne weight, which also helps anchor it firmly on the road. Costs are equally weighty, with the saloon starting at a base price of €144,000 – as considerable as its weight and confident stance, with ample room for customisation to suit personal tastes.

The potent drive system, delivering a total of 535 kW / 727 PS, over 300 km/h maximum speed, and an astonishing system torque of 1,000 Nm, consistently leaves the driver momentarily speechless and almost forgetful of the car’s considerable mass. Admittedly, the hybrid competition now shares this heavyweight class, as battery packs and dual-power drive inevitably add hundreds of kilos. Anyone who drives the BMW M5 with true enthusiasm – cutting through corners, braking hard, steering sharply, and countering oversteer at the limit – will feel those extra pounds on the car’s strikingly wide rear arches. The BMW M5 has always been a thrill, but this new generation is even more brutal, unapologetic, and imposing – packing a hefty 730 hp in the standard version alone. Further iterations with cryptic suffixes and even more power, likely shedding a few pounds in the process, are all but guaranteed. Currently, the BMW’s only real competition is probably the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid, which handles a bit more sharply behind the wheel and offers a similar thrust at comparable weight.

However, the ability to turn in crisply, accelerate fiercely to 7,200 rpm, or flaunt its bold looks makes this first PHEV BMW M5 more than just a page-turner in the automotive “Sports Illustrated.” The new M5 has another side – comfortable, relaxing, and purely electric. Thanks to an 18.6 kWh battery, it offers an electric range of nearly 70 km when desired. With its driving modes, the M5 can shift between a gentle whisper and a thunderous roar to suit the driver’s mood.

Meanwhile, four adults will find ample space in the leather-clad interior, with rear passengers seated nearly as comfortably as those in the front. And should the 466-litre boot not suffice for everyday needs, there’s always the estate version, which offers a generous cargo capacity of between 500 and 1,630 litres.