The power boost in the new Audi S5 Avant, with 270 kW / 367 PS, may seem modest at first glance. However, thanks to the electrification through a mild-hybrid system, the performance estate now consumes less fuel and delivers better acceleration.

The new Audi RS6 looks impressive with its broad shoulders and muscular build. A glance at the rear… Wait, hold on. It’s actually the new Audi S5 Avant, not the RS6! How so? Why? Let’s start with the naming convention: from now on, electric vehicles carry even numbers in their model designations, while combustion engine models carry odd numbers. In this way, the A5 is now also the new A4, positioned above the former bread-and-butter model. Essentially, two models merged into one. Moreover, Audi is looking to shift into attack mode once again. They have lingered too long in the shadow of their Munich rival, so the Ingolstadt brand aims to project more confidence in their designs, as demonstrated by the current top model, the S5 Avant. It fits the bill, and we’re curious about how the RS5 Avant will look. Hopefully, Audi doesn’t go overboard with its bold styling.

2025 Audi S5 Avant 1 of 18

But we’ll know once the RS5 Avant enters the market. For now, let’s focus on this powerful estate. Under the hood, the 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine delivers 270 kW / 367 PS and a maximum torque of 550 Nm, which isn’t a bad start. To fulfil our duty as chroniclers: compared to the current petrol-powered S model in the A5 lineup, this is an increase of 10 kW / 13 PS. Not an explosion of power, but still an improvement. Let’s dive into the technology.

The Audi S5 Avant is no longer based on the Modular Longitudinal Platform (MLB evo) but rather the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). Despite all the hype around electric mobility, there’s still a platform dedicated to combustion engines. Of course, it doesn’t come without some electrification. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, like other Audi powertrains, employs the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system (mhev plus). In this configuration, the belt-starter generator (BSG) is supplemented by a driveline generator (DLG) mounted on the transmission output shaft, contributing up to 18 kW / 24 PS and 230 Nm of torque.

Equally important is the maximum recuperation capacity of 25 kW, which can bring the vehicle to a complete stop if necessary. The DLG disengages at speeds above 140 km/h. For this complex system to work, a battery capable of rapidly storing and releasing energy is necessary. The 48V lithium iron phosphate battery has a capacity of 1.8 kWh, allowing for short electric drives. Aside from improving drivability, this E-module reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.74 l/100 km for petrol engines. Audi claims that the new S5 Avant achieves a consumption of 7.6 litres per 100 km.

What matters most, though, is how the S5 drives. After all, no one buys a 367 PS estate costing at least €80,150 to simply achieve its official consumption figures. Sometimes, it’s all about having fun. And the S5 delivers—easily and without much fuss. It’s a gentleman’s athlete, quick on its feet without breaking a sweat, and it won’t cause its driver to perspire either. You don’t need to be a driving expert to enjoy the 1,965-kilogram estate at speed. The steering, noticeably more communicative than in previous models bearing the four rings, plays a big part in this.

Thanks to the sport suspension, which sits 20 millimetres above the ground, the standard sport differential combined with torque vectoring via brake interventions reacts faster due to the brake-by-wire technology, giving the 4.83-metre sports estate the best handling for zipping through corners. Improvements in the chassis, such as optimised control arm bearings and increased front axle camber, further enhance the agility when cornering. Generally, the S5 Avant remains neutral and easy to handle in corners. Only when pushed too far do the all-wheel drive and engineering magic reach their limits, causing the S5 Avant to drift towards the edge of the road. Even then, it doesn’t come as a surprise and doesn’t catch the driver off guard.

Inside, the new Audi interior features curved screens. The driver faces an 11.9-inch digital cockpit with virtual instruments, while a 14.5-inch touchscreen serves as the infotainment command centre. This is complemented by a head-up display that’s 85% larger than before, making the floating navigation arrows easier to see. The voice assistant, activated via a steering wheel button or by saying “Hey Audi,” is a notable feature. If the onboard system doesn’t have the answer, it seamlessly brings in ChatGPT to assist. All this is well and good, but the Audi S5 Avant’s core strength remains its agility.