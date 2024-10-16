Aston Martin has just dropped something truly special for James Bond fans and car enthusiasts alike—the limited-edition DB12 Goldfinger. This ultra-exclusive model is a tribute to 60 years of Bond’s iconic relationship with Aston Martin, and it’s packed with nods to the legendary DB5 from Goldfinger.

Limited to just 60 units worldwide, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition takes everything we love about the DB12 and adds a serious dose of Bond-inspired flair. Under the hood, it’s all about performance with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that cranks out an impressive 680 PS and tops out at 325 km/h. In true Aston Martin fashion, it’s a beast on the road—able to hit 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds—but there’s a lot more going on here than just speed.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition 1 of 14

Visually, the DB12 Goldfinger is a stunning homage to the classic DB5. The car is decked out with unique gold accents and exclusive “60 Years of Bond” badging, giving it that extra bit of cinematic glam. Inside, the theme continues with gold detailing and custom stitching, paying tribute to the world’s most famous spy without feeling over-the-top. And while it’s vintage in inspiration, this DB12 is loaded with modern tech. Think state-of-the-art infotainment and cutting-edge driving dynamics that make it just as comfortable tearing up the highway as it is rolling through city streets.

Of course, all this exclusivity comes with a premium price tag, expected to be more than €300,000. But for die-hard Bond fans and collectors, owning one of these 60 units is like the same as owning a piece of cinematic history, albeit with a modern twist. Whether you’re in it for the performance or the Bond nostalgia, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is the ultimate collector’s item.