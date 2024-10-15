The 2024 Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate represent the most powerful models in the Golf lineup, now producing 333 PS (245 kW). This is a 10 kW improvement over the previous generation, helping the Golf R achieve a top speed of 270 km/h with the optional Performance package. The Golf R launches from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, while the Estate does so in 4.8 seconds, making them a couple of the fastest Volkswagens ever produced.

Design updates for 2024 include a refreshed front-end with LED headlights and a newly illuminated Volkswagen badge. The amazing, but horrible to clean (!), 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels, designed for lightweight performance, reduce the unsprung weight by 20 per cent, enhancing handling. Inside, the latest infotainment system features a sleek, free-standing display and a GPS lap timer for performance enthusiasts, making the cabin both functional and modern. The enhanced Digital Cockpit Pro further complements the driving experience with detailed performance metrics. The infotainment has been improved in the 8.5, but there are still a few too menus, something I am sure owners will learn to navigate in time. The R maintains the haptic touch button on the steering wheel, something other 8.5s have lost in place of physical buttons. Whilst many complain about the haptic touch, I did not find it too troubling.

Volkswagen Golf 8.5 R 1 of 24

If you have more of a dark side, the Golf R Black Edition offers darkened Volkswagen badges, black R logos, and sporty features like Drift and Nürburgring modes. Equipped with the Performance package as standard, it reaches 270 km/h while delivering a track-ready driving experience.

What is this hot hatch hero like on the road and racetrack? Well, it will come as no surprise that the R is ferociously fast, the increase in power and torque are were much present at the Lausitzring. What was more impressive was the chassis capabilities, agility and dynamics on the limit, particularly in high-speed direction changes. Grip from the Bridgestone rubber is unrelenting, however feedback in the steering is a touch on the light steering. I would recommend avoiding the leather seat option if you have a smaller frame, I found myself gripping the steering wheel to avoid sliding out of the seat.

Another highlight is the seven-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG), the shifts are crisp, quick and give this Golf an extremely sporty feel. The 4-cylinder pulls hard into its 6,500 rpm redline, although peak torque of 310 lb-ft is available as early as 2,100 rpm and stretches up to 5,500. The soundtrack is a touch synthetic, but the Akrapovič exhaust does provide a few amusing pops are bangs.

On road manners are barely compromised by the sporting credentials of the R, the ride is good and all the practicality of having a Golf are unchanged.

The Volkswagen Golf R continues to be the Swiss army knife of performance hatches with its performance and practicality, offering everything from advanced aerodynamics to the latest driving technologies, ensuring that it remains a benchmark in the world of performance hatchbacks.