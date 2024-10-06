It’s here, the once in a decade McLaren hypercar has landed and the headlines are staggering. As with the McLaren F1 & P1, the McLaren W1’s statistics are mind-boggling: Combined 1,258bhp from an all new ‘MHP-8’ 4.0 litre 90-degree V8 (916bhp) and an ‘E-Module’ radial flux electric motor (342bhp), with 1,340 Nm of torque all being sent exclusively to the rear wheels. The electric-only mode is predominantly designed to aid the ferocious performance as the 1.384kWh battery in the W1 will allow it to travel just 2km (1.6 miles) in e-mode. The redline is up to a staggering 9,200rpm, whilst still being twin-turbocharged. With equal-length runners we imagine this McLaren to sound as special as it looks.

The entire package weighs in at just 1,399 kgs (dry) resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 899bhp/tonne. 0-60mph and 0-100km//h are both done in 2.7 seconds, 0-300km/h (0-186mph) in less than 12.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 350km/h (217mph). But there’s a lot more to the McLaren W1, the fastest lapping and fastest accelerating road-legal McLaren ever, than just the stats. The philosophy of the W1, of which 399 units will be built, is very different to that of P1 of F1 and it is why the looks are so striking – this a car that works to push the boundaries of design with Formula 1-inspired ground effect aerodynamics. The F1 link is the reason the car is being unveiled on October 6th 2024, it is the 50th anniversary of Emerson Fittipaldi sealing McLaren’s first Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors World Championships.

McLaren W1 1 of 15

Bettering even the super-lightweight and track-focused McLaren Senna – by a massive 3 seconds a lap at McLaren’s Nardo reference circuit is quite an achievement, particularly when you consider that the McLaren W1 does not have a giant rear with like the Senna and P1 did. The smooth, flowing upper surface contrasts with the aggressive, ground-hugging underbody, all working to enhance ground effect aero.

The front features complex lower bodywork designed to channel air to key aerodynamic surfaces. The upper nose includes intakes around the lights and wheel arches, with a central nostril on the bonnet. Behind this is an aerodynamic blade, which lifts to reveal the EVSE charging port, brake, and washer fluid reservoirs. Visible carbon fibre structures and exposed suspension elements feature prominently throughout.

From the side, Formula 1-inspired sidepods with a wide cut-out door allow air to exit the front wheel arch. Two large intakes ahead of the rear section, one triangular in shape, channel air to the radiators, rear diffuser, and brake ducts. Even the side mirrors are aerodynamically optimised, positioned to avoid disrupting airflow to the radiators and Active Long Tail wing.

The rear design includes a detailed engine cover below the flow diverter, housing the shark fin antenna and rear camera, directing air to the Active Long Tail wing and twin exhausts. The prominent rear diffuser completes the muscular rear section. From above, W1’s design is clean and aerodynamic, with a hammer head-shaped nose and teardrop cabin leading to the Active Long Tail wing, contrasting with the complex lower bodywork optimised for ground effect.

The W1’s attention to aerodynamics extends to its powertrain, which is tilted by 3 degrees to accommodate the rear diffuser. A major focus during powertrain development was integrating the cooling systems with the vehicle’s aerodynamic design to ensure consistent high performance on the track.

W1’s powertrain modes are optimised for diverse driving conditions. In addition to the near-silent Electric mode, Comfort mode—the default on startup—offers relaxed cruising for city and motorway driving, using the E-module for torque infill. Sport mode fully deploys the E-module for hybrid power, with sharper throttle response and ignition cut gear shifts. Race mode features a Sprint setting for maximum power from both the E-module and combustion engine, while Grand Prix mode balances E-module deployment and harvesting for sustained track performance.

At the core of every McLaren, including the W1, is a carbon fibre structure known as the Aerocell, designed with a strong aerodynamic focus. Its high-quality finish integrates exterior and interior surfaces, reducing weight. The raised floor by 65mm, which increases to 80mm at the front, optimises aerodynamics. Fixing the seat position within the monocoque saves weight, reduces the wheelbase by 70mm, and introduces McLaren’s lightest seats yet. The Aerocell also supports McLaren’s new Anhedral doors, enhancing airflow from the front wheel arches to the high-temperature radiators, saving space and improving cooling.

The chassis maximises ground effect, especially in Race mode when the car is lowered. Airflow is conditioned by the lower body and structural diffuser, constructed from Intermediate Modulus Carbon Fibre (IMCF) for greater strength, heat resistance, and lighter weight. This also eliminates the need for a cross-car structure, saving weight and increasing diffuser volume.

W1 is the first McLaren road car to use pushrods linked to inboard dampers. Inspired by Formula 1, the front uses wishbones, torsion bars, and heave dampers to optimise aerodynamics. The rear relies on outboard springs and dampers where airflow is less critical.

The braking system is McLaren’s Carbon Ceramic-Racing+ with 390mm brake discs that include an extra ceramic layer for durability. The front brakes feature 6-piston callipers, while the rear has 4-piston callipers, both in forged monobloc designs.

Tyres are key to W1’s grip, and it comes standard with Pirelli P ZERO Trofeo RS road-legal track focused tyres. Bespoke Pirelli P ZERO R for road use and P ZERO Winter 2 tyres for cold weather are also available.

Despite fixed seats and raised footwells resembling a sports prototype, W1’s driving position prioritises comfort. The anhedral doors maximise space with a floating fin blade design, while the seats, integrated into the Aerocell, provide superior thigh support and a reclined position. Fully upholstered, they enhance driver and passenger comfort.

Storage between the seats includes a sliding cupholder and an additional space behind the armrest. The rear luggage shelf offers 117 litres of storage for weekend bags or helmets, accessible by folding the headrests. The front trunk is sacrificed to prioritise aerodynamics.

“The McLaren W1 is a celebration of both the excellence of the iconic McLaren F1 and McLaren P1 and the manifestation of McLaren’s World Championship mindset. With our new Ultimate supercar, we are again pushing the boundaries of real supercar performance with an epic hybrid powertrain featuring our all-new MHP-8 V8 engine, the most advanced aerodynamic platform of any McLaren road car and extensive use of advanced lightweight materials. This allows us to engineer a supreme track driving experience from the same car that gives unparalleled driving enjoyment on the road.

“Formula 1-derived aerodynamics, pure rear-wheel drive and McLaren hydraulic performance steering showcase McLaren’s approach to purposeful innovation as a racing company that always delivers the best possible performance. It is therefore no surprise that the new W1 is our fastest-lapping and fastest accelerating road-legal car ever. It also provides the purest driver connection by remaining true to the principles that underpin the ultimate supercar driving experience. This really is a car that only McLaren could create.” -Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive