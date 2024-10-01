The fourth generation of the Bentley Continental Speed has traded its W12 engine for a V8 plug-in hybrid. The result? The most powerful production Bentley ever, delivering 575 kW (782 PS) and a massive 1,000 Nm of torque.

A look to the future, with a nod to the past—this philosophy is nothing new for Bentley. Usually, it’s the names of the models that reference the brand’s illustrious history, but this time the designers have dug deep into the archives and resurrected the look of the Bentley S2, a car that once had its own sporty Continental version. With its cheeky dual headlamps, the S2 has inspired the new face of the fourth-generation Bentley Continental.

2025 Bentley Continental GT 1 of 18

Of course, the front end of this modern Continental looks nothing like the baroque charm of its predecessor. The new model’s aggressive stance is highlighted by the sharp “eyelids” over its headlights, giving it a much more purposeful and dynamic appearance. In fact, 68% of the parts in the fourth-generation Continental are brand new compared to the previous version. Bentley’s designers have worked hard to make the car sportier, with the slim rear lights further emphasizing this look. If the rear reminds you of an Alpine A110, you’re not alone. To ensure the aggressive styling has the performance to back it up, Bentley has borrowed the powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The transplant wasn’t difficult since both the Bentley and Porsche share the same underlying technology.

The engineers in Crewe have done their best to hide the close family ties, with some success. However, when it comes to the Continental GT Speed’s powertrain, more power would have upset Porsche, and less power wouldn’t have been fitting for Bentley. After all, this car costs €293,200 and carries the name “Speed.” The heart of this beast is a combination of a 4.0-litre V8 engine delivering 441 kW (600 PS) and an electric motor contributing 140 kW (190 PS). Together, the two power sources make this plug-in hybrid the most powerful production Bentley ever, with a total output of 575 kW (782 PS) and a monstrous 1,000 Nm of torque.

This power perfectly suits the Continental, which is designed to be more of a luxurious grand tourer than a business sedan built for occasional track thrills. When it comes to electric range, Bentley claims a respectable 81 kilometers, matching the Panamera. The Bentley does weigh 94 kilograms more than the Porsche, which is noticeable in the 0 to 100 km/h sprint, where the Continental trails by 0.3 seconds, clocking in at 3.2 seconds. However, the top speed is where Bentley flexes its muscles, with the Continental hitting 335 km/h—10 km/h faster than the Panamera.

A Bentley isn’t about drag races or quick getaways from traffic lights—that would be too ordinary and vulgar. While hot hatches thrash their four-cylinder engines to the max, the Continental glides along effortlessly. The new model features a V8 instead of the W12, which some purists might mourn. Thanks to the electric motor compensating for any initial lag, the twin-scroll turbocharged V8, operating at 350 bar injection pressure (150 bar more than before), doesn’t miss the cylinder deactivation from the previous generation. Cruising is where the Continental truly shines; it’s not a nervous, tail-happy machine, but rather a poised, confident cruiser.

But don’t think the Bentley Continental is a slow, lumbering beast through the corners. Thanks to its slightly rear-biased weight distribution (49:51), all-wheel drive with rear-axle steering, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and torque vectoring, the Continental carves through corners with ease. The battery, with a capacity of 25.9 kWh, also helps with weight distribution. The front end is far more cooperative than expected, providing surprising grip when entering a turn.

Of course, the car’s weight can’t be completely hidden—there’s only so much even Bentley’s engineers can do. Yet the suspension, featuring twin-valve dampers and 48-volt active roll stabilisation, performs admirably, even if the comfort mode is a bit too soft, allowing the body to float slightly over long undulations.

This isn’t a major flaw, as Bentley’s customers wouldn’t appreciate a firmer ride. Interestingly, the Continental doesn’t use the hydraulic suspension system found in the Panamera, which would have added even more comfort. “When we designed the suspension in 2019, the hydraulic system wasn’t fully developed. We knew the solution with twin-valve dampers and were confident we could tune it to perfection,” explains project manager Chris Cole.

We appreciate the candidness and delight in the luxurious interior. Our test car features rich wood accents, though a sleek black chrome finish is also available. The 2,200-watt Naim sound system with 18 speakers turns the Continental’s cabin into a concert hall. While the cabin may look familiar at first glance, and we still love the rotating display, there have been significant technological upgrades. The Continental now boasts a completely new electronic architecture, bringing with it a range of new driver assistance systems. The Bentley can now park itself, and the climate control system is linked to the navigation, automatically adjusting the air quality when necessary, such as when passing through a tunnel. Bentley has more innovations on the way: soon, the car will be able to catch the “green wave” of traffic lights in major cities across Europe and the US.